Vietjet opens for sale discounted tickets on the Deepavali festival in India

VIETNAM, September 15 - HCM CITY — Vietjet's tickets to India from only zero đồng are available for sale from now until next Wednesday to provide passengers with opportunities to join the Deepavali festival in India, the airline announced on Friday.

The promotional tickets (excluding taxes and fees) are available on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app. They will be applied to the flights departing from HCM City, Hà Nội to New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Tiruchirappalli (India).

The promotion period is from September 14 to September 20, 2023 with flexible flights from October 1, 2023, to October 31, 2024.

Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is considered the largest and most unique festival in India with fireworks and shimmering lights covering the country of a billion people, taking place from November 10-14, 2023, Vietjet said.

It added that with many attractive destinations, convenient flight schedules, and super sale ticket prices, passengers can attend the Deepavali festival in the city of dreams Mumbai, one of the oldest cities in the world New Delhi, which attracts dreamy travellers, or an artistic masterpiece of Ahmedabad that has been recognised as a world cultural heritage by UNESCO, or an ancient trading port on the Arabian Sea of Kochi, and even Tiruchirappalli - a city with a large Hindu temple of the world. — VNS