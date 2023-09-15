Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,186 in the last 365 days.

Eagle Creek road on Craig Mountain WMA set to re-open on weekends

Great news for travelers wanting to use the BLM's Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area east of Lewiston!  Repair and improvement work has progressed to the point that the road will now be available for use on weekends! Beginning this Friday, Sept. 15, the road will be open for travel starting at 5 p.m. Friday evenings through 8 a.m. on Monday mornings.  

Thank you for your patience and consideration while work was underway to repair multiple washouts on the roadway.  The contractor will continue to work on the road through next spring, finalizing drainage and other enhancements along the route. 

You just read:

Eagle Creek road on Craig Mountain WMA set to re-open on weekends

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more