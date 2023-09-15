Eagle Creek road on Craig Mountain WMA set to re-open on weekends

Great news for travelers wanting to use the BLM's Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area east of Lewiston! Repair and improvement work has progressed to the point that the road will now be available for use on weekends! Beginning this Friday, Sept. 15, the road will be open for travel starting at 5 p.m. Friday evenings through 8 a.m. on Monday mornings.

Thank you for your patience and consideration while work was underway to repair multiple washouts on the roadway. The contractor will continue to work on the road through next spring, finalizing drainage and other enhancements along the route.