USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) arrives in Lomé, Togo

This port visit is the ship’s first stop while deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of responsibility and provides an opportunity to conduct resupply and repairs.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

