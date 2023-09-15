OSFM Announces $4 Million in Funding for Small Equipment Grant Program

ILLINOIS, September 15 - All applications must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than December 15, 2023





Springfield, Ill- The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today announced the application period is open for the Small Equipment Grant Program. The OSFM will award $4 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. All interested departments should send an application to OSFM electronically or postmarked no later than December 15, 2023.





"As Governor, one of my top priorities is keeping the people of Illinois safe," said Governor JB Pritzker. "With a $4 million investment towards the Small Equipment Grant Program, we are helping provide access to state-of-the-art safety equipment for fire departments across the state. This will not only support Illinoisans who depend on our emergency assistance, but also ensures the best resources for our brave firefighters serving every day."





"The OSFM continues to hear the needs of departments across the state, and I am proud to be able to increase funding to $4 million dollars for our small equipment grant program for this fiscal year," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. "Our firefighters in Illinois deserve to have the best equipment that helps keep them safe, which in turn allows them to help residents in their time of need. The OSFM continues our dedication to helping provide this much needed funding to departments across the state."





The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 to eligible departments. A total of $1.5 million was awarded to 64 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state in March.





This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The grants allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small tools and equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. In addition to firefighting personal protective equipment (PPE), applicants can also apply for personal infection control items such as masks, gowns, and gloves this application cycle. Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments are eligible to apply. In addition, stand-alone, not-for-profit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.





All applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying. The OSFM will require departments to be current from September 2021 through August 2023 for this grant period.









Completed applications should be submitted to:





Office of the State Fire Marshal

Small Equipment Grant Program

1035 Stevenson Drive

Springfield, IL 62703