Bryan John Farrell gives readers a ride back in time in his historical book “Tavern"

“Tavern: A Historical Novel Based Upon an Early San Francisco Saloon and the Family That Owned and Operated It” by Bryan John Farrell
The area had not been used for a long time, the small old bunk was still there and the cold water sink still worked. The area had a musky smell of age and forlorn. Bryan John Farrell, in partnership with Author Reputation Press (ARP), published his book "Tavern: A Historical Novel Based Upon an Early San Francisco Saloon and the Family That Owned and Operated It," which describes an underachiever inheriting his family's saloon.
— excerpt from the book
The story was beautifully written in two styles of text that denote the narrator’s story over 28 days and the story’s history in 23 chapters. A compelling story that deals with societal issues, love, and family.
Bryan John Farrell was born on a homestead near the Sun River in Montana. He was the last of eight children born to an Irish-French Catholic family. He was raised in San Francisco with little guidance and was allowed to learn on his terms. Rather restless by nature, he joined the Navy and married at 17.
He returned to San Francisco to raise his family. He graduated from San Francisco University with a degree in engineering. He worked at Silicon Valley Technical Industry for many years.
"Tavern: A Historical Novel Based Upon an Early San Francisco Saloon and the Family That Owned and Operated It" presents the story of a young man inheriting his family’s saloon business. While in the process of dealing with the sale of the saloon, he must make a choice between a woman’s love and his slacker lifestyle.
This book was featured in the July 2023 issue of The New York Times Book Review (NTYBR), a non-fiction and fiction book review magazine that is published supplementarily to the Sunday edition of The New York Times. The NYTBR has been one of the most influential and widely read book review publications in the industry. It is the magazine that gave rise to authors and introduced readers to the classics that enhanced their lives.
"Tavern: A Historical Novel Based Upon an Early San Francisco Saloon and the Family That Owned and Operated It" is now available and distributed worldwide in leading online bookstores.
