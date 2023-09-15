NYC Pop-rock Artist Hannah Ray Set to Release Debut EP
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City-based pop/rock artist Hannah Ray is set to release her debut EP this month. In support of this effort, she will be throwing an album release party on September 26 at 7Pm at Berlin, Lower East Side, Manhattan.
Hannah Ray comes from a small town in Northwest Florida, where she spent her childhood tagging along to her father’s gigs in small bars and festivals. Today, Hannah is following in her father’s footsteps, playing guitar and singing in her band. Her singles, Slippin’, Not Alone, and Magnetized are gaining traction on streaming platforms. Her debut EP, Never Letting Go drops on September 29, 2023.
Tracey O'Reilly
