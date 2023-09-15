SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Comerica Incorporated ("Comerica" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMA) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Comerica investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 9, 2021 and May 29, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CMA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (2) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor’s office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (3) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instances of fraud, and; (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Comerica during the relevant time frame, you have until October 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

