NOËL Tequila Named Official Tequila Of Louisiana State University

NOËL Family Distillery will serve up two unique tequila expressions, Blanco and Reposado to LSU fans at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge this fall. Father-daughter duo Chip Noel, Master Distiller, and Natalie Noel, CEO and Product Visionary opened their distillery in May 2023. In just three months, all of their spirits line the shelves at over 50 local bars, restaurants, grocery, and liquor stores.

DONALDSONVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NOËL Family Distillery is excited to announce that its luxury tequila has been named the official tequila of LSU Athletics in Baton Rouge. Fans at Tiger Stadium will kick off the upcoming football season with a taste of two original, masterfully balanced, ultra-premium tequilas.

NOËL Family Distillery is thrilled to be the first tequila offered by a Louisiana distillery sold in Tiger Stadium.

Originally founded in 2017 but stalled after years of delays, NOËL Family Distillery was officially launched in 2023 by daughter and father duo Natalie and Chip Noel. Theirs is the only Louisiana distillery to offer authentic, additive-free tequila. Noel’s ultra-premium tequila expressions are infused with the spirit of Louisiana, creating smooth, flavorful spirits worthy of loyal Tiger fans across the country.

NOËL’s Reposado and Blanco tequilas are made in Jalisco, Mexico with a proprietary blend of mature-harvested lowland and highland 100% Blue Weber agave. Reposado is aged in former Jack Daniel’s oak barrels and imparts distinct notes of oak, caramel, almond, and baked agave, while Blanco is slightly sweet with notable hints of pineapple, vanilla, pepper, and cooked agave. The result is smooth, balanced, and delicious tequila!

“I’ve loved LSU sports since I began attending games with my grandparents when I was five. Tiger Stadium is my ultimate happy place,” says Natalie, who graduated from LSU in 2010 with an MBA in marketing. Natalie’s father, Chip, a former pilot for the Tigers Athletic Foundation, is also a huge fan. “Our family is born and bred into LSU fandom and we’re so thrilled to be tapped as their official tequila,” he says.

Natalie believes her grandparents are smiling down on her from heaven, proudly watching this tremendous opportunity unfold. “We’re so excited to partner with such an iconic brand in college sports,” says the CEO and product visionary. “What could be better than sipping NOËL Tequila in your margarita or ranch water while watching the Fighting Tigers of LSU in Tiger Stadium on a Saturday night? ”

###

About NOËL Family Distillery:

NOËL Family Distillery is located at 30 Veterans Blvd, Donaldsonville, LA 70346, and is open M-F 9 am to 3 pm, and for special events. Private events are welcome.

In addition to offering tequila, the distillery makes rum sourced from local sugarcane, molasses, charcoal-filtered vodka, and pickle-infused vodka.

Visit the website to book a 1-hour tour filled with local history, enjoy spirits samples, and purchase bottles to take home.

Tours are $20/per person and are held Thurs-Sat.