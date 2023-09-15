lateral flow assay market: Year 2023 - Projected to reach $13,352.90 million by 2030

Lateral Flow Assays Market research report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The lateral flow assay market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with a valuation of $8,351.30 million in 2020. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, and by 2030, the market is projected to reach an impressive $13,352.90 million. This represents a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.70% from 2021 to 2030.

Several factors are driving this robust growth in the lateral flow assay market. First and foremost, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide has fueled the demand for rapid and efficient diagnostic solutions. Lateral flow assays are particularly well-suited for this purpose due to their simplicity, speed, and cost-effectiveness.

Key Market Players

1. HOLOGIC

2. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

3. DANAHER CORPORATION

4. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

5. SIEMENS AG

6. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

7. BECTON

8. DICKINSON AND COMPANY

8. PERKINElMER

9. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

11. INC.

12. BIOMÉRIEUX

Furthermore, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities have propelled the growth of this market. Innovations such as smartphone-based lateral flow assays and the integration of artificial intelligence for result interpretation are likely to further enhance the market's potential.

