Press Releases

09/15/2023

Governor Lamont Calls Legislature Into Special Session To Consider Nomination of Nora Dannehy to the Supreme Court

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has issued a proclamation calling the Connecticut General Assembly to meet in special session to consider the nomination of Nora R. Dannehy to serve as an Associate Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the governor announced that he will be nominating Dannehy to fill the vacancy on the court that was created by the resignation of the Honorable Maria Araújo Kahn, who now serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The governor’s proclamation compels the special session to begin on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. After the Senate and House of Representatives open the special session, the Office of the Governor will forward Dannehy’s nomination to the legislature. Once in receipt of the nomination, it is anticipated that the leadership of the Judiciary Committee will schedule a public hearing that will be held in the following days. After the public hearing is held, it is expected that the committee will vote on the nomination, followed by votes by the full legislature.

In addition to this special session, Governor Lamont plans on issuing a second proclamation in the coming days that will call the legislature into another special session to be held later this month to consider legislation changing the date set by state statute for Connecticut’s presidential preference primary.

**Download: Proclamation calling the General Assembly into special session to consider nomination of Nora Dannehy to the Supreme Court