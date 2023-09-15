EU at UNGA 78: EU delegation to mobilise global action and reignite solidarity

A high-level delegation of the European Commission will attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly next week in New York. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell, Vice-President Dubravka Šuica, and Commissioners Ylva Johansson, Janez Lenarčič, Jutta Urpilainen and Virginijus Sinkevičius will host and participate in events and meetings with leaders from around the world and hold several high-level bilateral meetings throughout the week.

The 78th session takes place against a backdrop of complex crises and conflicts, including Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its global consequences, and the situation in the Sahel. The all-time high humanitarian needs, climate emergency, health crises, as well as the erosion of democracy and human rights worldwide are challenges that no country can address alone. Effective multilateralism is not a choice but the only option to ensure that no one is left behind.

The EU and its Member States will focus on three main priorities at the General Assembly this year: accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthening global governance, and building global partnerships to help achieve our common goals. These priorities will shape the EU’s action at the UN for the coming year.

On Sunday, 17 September, President von der Leyen and High Representative/Vice-President Borrell, together with President of the European Council Charles Michel, will represent the EU in a trilateral meeting with the African Union and the United Nations. The same day, they will meet the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Vice-President Šuica will represent the EU at high-level events during the SDG Acceleration Day.

On Monday and Tuesday, 18 and 19 September, President von der Leyen and Commissioner Urpilainen will participate in the SDG Summit and related side-events, reaffirming the EU’s commitment to bring the SDGs back on track. Vice-President Šuica will participate in and co-host a number of Ministerial events on SDGs, women’s and children’s rights.

On Tuesday, 19 September, President von der Leyen and High Representative/Vice-President Borrell, together with President Michel, will attend the opening session of the General Debate of the 78th UN General Assembly.

On Wednesday, 20 September, President von der Leyen and Executive Vice-President Šefčovič will participate in the Climate Ambition Summit. Commissioner Sinkevičius will represent the EU at the signature ceremony of the Treaty for the High Seas.

On Thursday, 21 September, President Michel will deliver the statement on behalf of the EU at the General Debate, accompanied by the High Representative/Vice-President Borrell. High Representative Borrell will deliver a speech on behalf of the EU at the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for the Summit of the Future.

EU Flagship events during the week

The EU will host or co-host several flagship events in the margins of the General Assembly:

On Monday, the High Representative Borrell will co-host a Ministerial meeting on the Middle East Peace Process, together with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States, Egypt, and Jordan. Commissioner Urpilainen will chair a High-level meeting on the EU Global Gateway and the EU’s support to digital transformation.

On Tuesday, Vice-President Šuica will co-host and speak at a side event on ‘Children as Agents of Change’ to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs. Commissioner Sinkevičius will represent the EU at the High-Level Event for Nature and People entitled ‘From Ambition to Action’, aimed to accelerate the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework.

On Wednesday, High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will co-chair the 13 th Ministerial meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum, together with Egypt. Vice-President Šuica will co-chair a High-level advocacy event on children in armed conflict, together with the EU, Belgium, Malta and the UN. Commissioner Lenarčič will co-chair a Ministerial pledging event on the humanitarian situation in Sudan and the region entitled ‘The Cost of Inaction’. Commissioner Urpilainen will co-host a High-level event on the current work to end AIDS and protect from future pandemics, together with Botswana, UN-AIDS, and the US.

Other High-level events of the week

EU representatives will have a full agenda of high-level debates and side events, as well as numerous bilateral meetings:

On Sunday, Vice-President Šuica will represent the EU at the Generation Equality event, as well as the side-events on ‘Ending violence against women and girls’ and the High-Level UNICEF event ‘Champions for Children, Child Rights at the Heart of the SDG’.

