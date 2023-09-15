Biden’s DACA Program Struck Down by District Court

LINCOLN -- Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced a victory in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas against the Biden Administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). In 2018, Nebraska joined eight other states in a lawsuit challenging DACA, which defers the deportation of certain illegal aliens and grants them access to some federal and state benefits. The program was initiated by the Obama Administration and has been continued by the Biden Administration through the formal rulemaking process. The district court’s permanent injunction prevents the federal government from admitting additional aliens into the program.

“The court’s decision vindicates the separation of powers that our country is built upon and reminds the President that he doesn’t have unilateral power to enact sweeping immigration policies without congressional authorization,” stated AG Hilgers. “If and when the Biden Administration appeals, Nebraska will continue the fight to uphold the separation of powers and promote the rule of law.”

The Texas-led litigation was joined by Nebraska as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kansas, and Mississippi.