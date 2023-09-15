Organic Pea Protein Market to reach US$ 96 Mn by 2029
Organic Pea Protein Market at a value CAGR of ~8%WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Pea Protein Market is estimated to reach ~US$ 45 Mn in 2019, in terms of value, and is anticipated to reach ~US$ 96 Mn by the end of 2029, at a value CAGR of ~8%. Pea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives such as cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.The genotype of the pea plants affects properties of the protein. Pea protein contains legumin, which has some similar properties to casein, and pea protein products are promoted as an alternative to whey protein.
Pea protein is derived from yellow peas and is known for its high quality as a plant-based protein source. It contains essential nutrients, such as arginine and branched-chain amino acids and has a neutral taste. Pea protein is available in different forms such as powder, bars, and milk, and is used to boost the nutritional content of protein supplements and protein-enriched foods.
It offers several health benefits including controlling high cholesterol, improving blood circulation and calcium absorption, maintaining weight, enhancing metabolism, increasing muscle strength, and regulating blood sugar levels. With its impressive nutritional profile, pea protein has become a preferred choice for increasing the protein content in food products and health supplements. Furthermore, it is suitable for vegans, lactose-intolerant individuals, and those with allergies or sensitivities to dairy and eggs.
Global Pea Protein Market Trends:
The global market for pea protein is driven by the growing preference for veganism. This can be supported by the increasing awareness about the importance of protein consumption. Additionally, the demand for gluten-free products is rising due to the increasing population of lactose-intolerant individuals, further boosting the demand for pea protein worldwide. Apart from this, the increasing demand for protein-rich foods across various sectors such as sports and nutrition, food and beverage, and animal feed is providing a boost to the market.
Other factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for organic food products, and continuous innovations in protein-based products are influencing the market positively.
Highlights of the Report:
• A thorough examination of the top market trends, drivers, and restraints;
• Tangible analysis of the key market segments;
• In-depth study of the regional developments influencing the market dynamics; and
• Careful profiling and evaluation of the major industry players and their key strategies
Key Manufacturers of the Organic Pea Protein Market worldwide are:
Farbest Brands ,The Green Labs LLC, The Scoular Company Ltd., Greenway Organics (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. ,Vestkorn, YT (XI’AN) Biochem Co., Axiom Foods, Inc.
Regions Analysis:
• North America: USA, Canada, Mexico
• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey
• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam
• Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa
