A-1 Auto Transport Brings Decades Of Experience To Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO)

A-1 Auto Transport Inc, a company based in Aptos, CA, is happy to announce they have joined the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) as an associate member. The TTSAO is committed to providing the best quality driver for the trucking industry, which is in line with A-1’s desire to provide the best car shipping services in the country. They are offering trouble-free transportation at affordable rates all throughout America and beyond. They have their sights on leading the way for the auto transport industry in using creative solutions to ensuring customer satisfaction and excellent service.

A spokesperson for A-1 Auto Transport says, “Ensuring we have some of the best drivers in the trucking industry is aligned with our vision of ensuring hassle-free car shipping services. We offer several options to handle your personal, dealer, military, or corporate automobile move. As a leader in the car shipping industry, we feature open-air, enclosed transport, door-to-door, and terminal-to-terminal car shipping services. Additionally, we provide high-end and luxury car moving services for vehicles requiring careful handling and attention to detail.”

The standard car shipping services they offer include: enclosed transport; open-air auto transport; door-to-door auto transport; terminal-to-terminal services; luxury, exotic and high-end auto transport; and electric vehicle shipping. They want to stress that understanding the differences between the various options is essential to make sure one gets exactly what is needed at the best rate possible. More information about A1 Auto Transport can be gleaned from https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

With open-air car shipping, the car is loaded onto a carrier along with several other vehicles. This is one of the more popular and affordable ways of transporting a vehicle but the car is exposed to the elements during transport. If there is a need to ensure the car is protected from the elements during transport, enclosed auto transport may be the better option. There are two kinds of enclosed car shipping. Soft-sided enclosed transport employs a car shipping carrier that is covered with vinyl or canvas. The other option, which is hard-sided enclosed auto transport can provide maximum protection from the weather. In addition, hard-sided enclosed prevents other people from seeing the vehicle while it is being transported.

Terminal-to-terminal shipping is the standard when transporting vehicles where the customer has to drop off the care at the starting point and pick it up at a depot or terminal. For those who are concerned with choosing the most affordable service, open-air terminal-to-terminal shipping offers the best alternative. A-1 Auto Transport maintains several terminals in almost every key city in the US.

When a terminal is not conveniently located, door-to-door transport may be the better option. While this is more costly, it allows the client to save a significant amount of time when transporting a car cross country. When transporting luxury, classic, or exotic car, A1 Auto Transport can provide the necessary protection to make sure the car arrives at its destination In its original condition.

Finally, it is also essential to find out if the auto transport company provides storage facilities and services. Most auto transport firms can provide warehousing services or arrange such a service for the client whenever it is required. It is also important to mention it if the car is no in running condition as there is a small additional cost for moving an inoperable car.

Launched in 1988 by Tony Taylor, A-1 Auto Transport has grown into a leading car shipping company. They started as a 24 hour emergency shipping and roadside assistance service with a single tow truck in Watsonville, CA. The company has continued to expand and currently owns a fleet of trucks operating in different locations in California. A-1 Auto Transport had acquired its first auto transport carrier in 1992, and this has grown into a fleet of over 50 carriers who transport vehicles across the US. In 1998, the demand for the company’s services exceeded their capacity, which motivated them to launch the brokering side of the business by applying their knowledge about the industry and the partnerships they have created with reliable companies through the years.

