Sherri Hill, New York Fashion Week Designer, Brings New Gown Collection to Terry Costa
Sherri Hill is bringing Couture looks straight from the New York Fashion Week runway to Terry Costa on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherri Hill, one of the industry’s leading designers, unveiled her Spring 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week, and now those looks are coming straight to Dallas! Terry Costa in Dallas is offering the exclusive opportunity to be one of the first to try on and order a gorgeous Sherri Hill gown before it’s officially released to stores. Come see Sherri Hill and her collection, and get the chance to create your own personalized Sherri Hill couture gown at Terry Costa on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17. To schedule a consultation and unveil the curated gown of your dreams, email Sergio@terrycosta.com or call 972-385-6100.
“We’re here to help you shine on the dance floor and the stage,” Terry Costa Owner and CEO, Tina Loyd said. “Seize the dress of your dreams with a consultation with Sherri Hill and our Creative Director, Sergio Armas.”
Sherri Hill has been setting trends and highlighting the female form with her designs for over a decade. Her stunning creations have been worn by numerous celebrities and pageant queen winners, putting her at the top of every fashionista’s list.
Although appointments are needed to discuss custom couture dresses made by Sherri Hill, Terry Costa always welcomes walk-ins. All event and trunk show updates can be found on Terry Costa’s website, Instagram, and TikTok. E-mail Sergio@terrycosta.com or call 972-385-6100 to schedule an appointment today!
About Terry Costa
Terry Costa is the premier Prom, Homecoming, wedding, and other special events retailer. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas. For over 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW Metroplex with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to putting “dreams within reach.”
Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and the wide selection of dresses can be found on the website, Bridal Instagram, Prom Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.
Kennedy Austin
Terry Costa
+1 972-385-6100
Kennedy@terrycosta.com
