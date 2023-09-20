Influencer Marketing Platform Fame Achieved in 3 Months: A Startup Agency's Success Story
An engaging case study featuring an inventive growth marketing strategy to enhance the influencer marketing platform's brand awareness and niche authority.
We had to run multiple A/B tests for our email marketing campaigns to identify the most engaging content, ultimately generating 1K leads during the project and achieving a 25% monthly revenue increase”PRINCETON, NJ, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glorium Marketing, a New Jersey-based marketing agency specializing in growth hacking, has recently shared one of its success stories involving an influencer marketing platform that was struggling with lead generation challenges within its parenting community. The startup's objective was straightforward: to expand their small business network and engage influencers, particularly mothers specializing in connecting consumers with the best family deals in the US market. This platform serves as a conduit for family-oriented businesses to reach their target audience and promote child-centric products and services, fostering success for all stakeholders involved.
— Oleh Puhach - Head of Growth Marketing Team
To supercharge the platform's growth, our strategy focused on two core areas: inbound marketing and email campaigns. Our journey began with an in-depth market analysis and an assessment of potential demand for the platform's unique capabilities. The next crucial step was creating an aesthetically appealing and commercially viable landing page, a process encompassing conceptualization, design, and development.
Once the landing pages were live, our team kicked off paid campaigns, leveraging Google Search and Google Display ads in tandem with targeted email marketing. Rigorous testing was conducted, involving various combinations of headlines, descriptions, visuals, and targeting settings. This process helped us identify the most cost-effective and relevant approaches while eliminating those that proved too expensive or non-impactful.
Our email campaigns were segmented into two categories: opt-in contacts already familiar with the brand and completely "cold" contacts with no prior exposure to the platform.
Over the course of the three-month project, the Glorium Growth Team achieved remarkable results, generating approximately 1,000 high-quality leads within a freemium model. Most registered businesses on the platform expressed a keen interest in paid services, leading to a substantial monthly revenue increase of approximately 20-25% for the client.
Key Achievements:
- An astounding 86% increase in average weekly leads.
- A 50% surge in website session duration on a monthly basis.
- A remarkable 76% monthly uptick in website traffic.
As a result, the platform's brand visibility skyrocketed among social media-savvy moms, many of whom qualify as micro-influencers, as well as among businesses targeting parents and offering products and services catering to kids and families. Glorium Marketing's strategy has once again demonstrated its prowess in making startups shine in their respective market niches.
A few words about the agency... Established in October 2022, Glorium Marketing emerged from the growth marketing division of Glorium Technologies, a company with a strong track record in technological startups and over a decade of successful custom software development experience.
Specializing in the technological startup niche, they understand the needs of entrepreneurs and innovators, offering tailored solutions that meet their individual requirements. The Glorium Marketing team combines B2B growth marketing, PR and SMM, search engine marketing approach, content marketing, and analytics expertise to empower businesses to make the most of their ideas. Their primary focus is delivering results through comprehensive digital marketing strategies using all available online channels.
Anna Vozna
Glorium Marketing
+1 888-354-0883
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube