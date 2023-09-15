Mills Entertainment and Legends Penn & Teller Partner to Present an All-New Tour Showcasing Magic’s Future All-Stars
“We love magic, but we also love magicians... we picked the most amazing and funniest to go out on the road and do their own great tricks and some of ours... They are the best. It’s that simple.” ”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mills Entertainment, a leading producer and promoter of live entertainment experiences, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the legendary duo of Penn & Teller to present the national tour of "Penn & Teller present: The Foolers". Following highly successful previews earlier this year, a nationwide tour kicks off this Friday in York, PA.
— Penn Jillette
"Penn & Teller present: The Foolers" is the world-renowned magical duo’s love letter to the magic community as the pair, known for their legendary performances and award-winning television series, introduces the world to a new crop of magicians and illusionists, affectionately regarded as TV’s trickiest. The initial leg of the tour features master magicians Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso, collectively known as The Foolers. Armed with their own sense of wit and mystery, these proteges pay homage to the legendary duo’s signature style with a fresh and dynamic twist, presenting a brand-new live experience that will leave audiences awe-inspired and thoroughly entertained.
Penn Jillette explains, “We love magic, but we also love magicians. We’ve had about 800 on our TV show and we picked the most amazing and funniest to go out on the road and do their own great tricks and some of ours. Yup, they’ll be doing some Penn & Teller tricks, but it’s their own tricks you’ll be talking about forever. They are the best. It’s that simple.”
The Foolers’ preview performances received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike. With sold-out shows and rave reviews, it was evident that the tour had struck a chord with fans of magic, comedy and illusion. This resounding success has paved the way for the national tour, which promises to bring the same level of excitement and wonder to audiences nationwide.
"When it comes to magic and illusion, there is no one better than the legendary duo of Penn & Teller, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them on this passion project.” says Michael Mills, CEO of Mills Entertainment. “The hand-selected performers represent a diverse range of magical styles and specialties, each bringing their own distinct personality and flair to the stage. We cannot wait to show audiences what the future of magic looks like!”
After kicking off in York, The Foolers national tour will visit more than 20 cities across the United States. Audiences can expect a mesmerizing production featuring an iconic blend of illusion, trickery, and wit, executed by a team of exceptionally talented performers handpicked by the duo themselves. The tour promises to deliver an immersive experience that will challenge perceptions and leave audiences questioning their own senses.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. For additional information, including tour dates, ticketing details, and updates, please visit FoolersLive.com.
About Penn & Teller:
For over 45 years, the legendary duo of Penn & Teller have partnered to form one of the most acclaimed magic duos in the world. The eight-time “Las Vegas Magicians of the Year” continue to defy labels—and at times, physics and good taste — by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy. With one of the most-beloved resident headline acts in Las Vegas history and hundreds of appearances and specials across all networks, including their hit magic show, Fool Us, on the CW, and five books between them, this prolific pair have blazed the trail for thousands of entertainers that have followed.
