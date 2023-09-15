Texas Grows Jobs Faster Than Nation, Hits New Historic Highs

TEXAS, September 15 - September 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as America’s jobs leader following the release of August employment data showing Texas again added jobs at a faster rate than the nation over the last 12 months. Texas also again broke all previous records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.



“Texas continues to grow jobs at a faster rate than the nation thanks to our welcoming business climate, our hardworking entrepreneurs, and the strength of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “In Texas, we want businesses to succeed. When businesses succeed, Texans succeed. We see the impact of that pro-growth model month after month. More Texans are working than ever before, and we continue to break all previous records for total jobs and total labor force. The significant investments we are making today in education, innovation, infrastructure, and workforce development will build an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.”



August employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission shows Texas has reached new historic highs:

Texas reaches a new historic high for total jobs at 13,979,100 as employers added 16,700 nonfarm jobs over the month.

Texas reaches a new historic high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,489,000.

Texas reaches a new historic high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at a record 15,111,900.

Texas again added jobs at a faster rate than the nation over the last 12 months, adding 402,000 jobs from August 2022 to August 2023 and growing at an annual rate of 3%, well above the growth rate for the nation as a whole of 2%.



Texas has added more than 2.1 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.

