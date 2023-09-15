The Global Algae Products Market Is Expected To Grow To $17.8 Billion By 2027 At An Annual Rate Of More Than 7% As Per The Business Research Company's Algae Products Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Algae Products Global Market Report 2023, the global algae products market continues to witness impressive growth, surging from $12.12 billion in 2022 to $13.19 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. While the Russia-Ukraine war has temporarily disrupted global economic recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the algae products market is poised for further expansion, with projections indicating a market size of $17.89 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9%.



Healthy Food Demand Drives The Market

The burgeoning demand for healthy food products is expected to be a key driver of the algae products market in the coming years. These products, known for their nutrient-rich composition including carbohydrates, polyunsaturated fatty acids, essential minerals, and vitamins, align with the growing preference for foods that support overall well-being and energy retention. Notably, BioMed Central (BMC) reported in 2020 that 16.7% of the population improved their food behavior by consuming nutritious foods to boost immunity, while 34.4% increased their appetite for nutritious food. This growing demand for healthy food products is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Players In The Market

Leading companies shaping the algae products market include BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., DSM Nutritional Products AG, EID Parry, Cellana Inc., BlueBioTech Int. GmbH, Corbion NV, Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Cyanotech Corporation, AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd., Bioprocess Algae LLC, Algenol Biofuels Incorporated, Euglena Co. Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, DIC Corporation, CP Kelco, and Algae Systems LLC.

Rise of Alternative Protein Sources

A notable trend gaining momentum in the algae products market is the development of alternative protein sources, particularly microalgae. This shift towards alternative protein sources is a significant step toward creating a more equitable and resilient food system. For example, in July 2020, Unilever, a UK-based consumer goods company, partnered with Algenuity, a UK-based algae products company, to innovate and develop microalgae products for Unilever’s plant-based portfolio. Algenuity will collaborate with Unilever's Foods and Refreshment (F&R) division's R&D team to explore various foods incorporating microalgae.

Regional Dominance

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the global algae products market, with Western Europe closely following as the second-largest region. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Of The Market

The global algae products market is segmented based on various criteria, including:

Type: Lipids, Carrageenan, Carotenoids, Alginate, Algal Protein Form: Liquid, Solid Source: Blue-Green Algae, Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae Distribution Channel: Online, Offline Application: Food and Beverage, Nutraceutical and Diet Supplement, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, and Other Applications





