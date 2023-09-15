Upscore Completes Pre-Seed Funding Round to Launch Innovative Financial App in the UK
With its core functionality rooted in open banking, the app empowers users to craft a comprehensive financial profile, enabling access to improved deals.
Backed by a seasoned team with firsthand experience in the industry, Upscore's pedigree includes the creation of a P2P lending platform, as well as ventures in AI and credit scoring domains.”LONDON, LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading London fintech firm, Upscore, has successfully finalised its pre-seed investment round from prominent UK investors. Though the exact amount remains undisclosed, this investment is earmarked for the rollout of Upscore’s trailblazing mobile app. With its core functionality rooted in open banking, the app empowers users to craft a comprehensive financial profile, enabling access to improved deals, lower interest rates, and expansive credit opportunities.
Fully regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a credit broker, Upscore is gearing up to debut its services in the UK by the end of 2023. Among its unique offerings to users are:
- Credit Boost: Utilise open banking to incorporate vital data points, like punctual rental payments and side hustle income, enhancing overall credit scores.
- Personalisation: Users are in the driver's seat, dictating their needs, while Upscore seamlessly aligns them with the most suitable service providers.
- Portability: Ensure data freedom and carry your financial profile wherever necessary.
Despite being entirely free for users, Upscore has already piqued the interest of renowned executives and innovators, not least among them former high-ranking managers from UK Credit Reporting Agencies.
Backed by a seasoned team with firsthand experience in the industry, Upscore's pedigree includes the creation of a P2P lending platform, as well as ventures in AI and credit scoring domains. Stakeholders and enthusiasts alike can anticipate more detailed information in the forthcoming announcements.
