Joint Statement from the Maryland State Board of Education and State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury

September 15, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zach Hands, 410-767-0467

zachary.hands1@maryland.gov

Joint Statement from the Maryland State Board of Education and State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury

Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury informed the State Board that he is withdrawing his request for a second term to pursue other opportunities.

The State Board is grateful to Superintendent Choudhury for his leadership in Maryland through the first phase of educational transformation in the State. Over the past two years, he rebuilt the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) for the Blueprint era, centered the focus of the State Board and MSDE on comprehensive educational equity, led the charge to build a Strategic Plan, prioritized improving reading proficiency rates which recently improved to their highest level in nearly a decade, and developed innovative programs such as Maryland Leads, Maryland Works, and the Maryland Tutoring Corps initiative. Superintendent Choudhury has also strengthened MSDE staffing infrastructure, resulting in the lowest vacancy rate in a decade while recruiting top tier talent and elevating current employees. During the remainder of his tenure, the Superintendent will work with the State Board and other stakeholders to continue the critical work of leading education transformation in Maryland.

The State Board intends to present plans for transition and a national search by its upcoming September 26th State Board meeting. The State Board and the Superintendent will be making no further comment at this time.

# # #

Joint Statement From MSBE and the State Superintendent (9.15.23)