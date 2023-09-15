Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,270 in the last 365 days.

FRIDAY: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to Visit Local Latino-Owned Small Businesses

Administrator Guzman and Second Gentleman will mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, September 15, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, will join Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by visiting three local Latino-owned small businesses throughout Washington, D.C. Together, they will highlight the significant impact of Latino-owned small businesses on our economy and how Bidenomics continues to deliver for Latino communities.

More than 5 million Latino-owned small businesses contribute $800 billion every year to our economy. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, we’ve seen the lowest Latino unemployment rate on record and the fastest creation rate of Hispanic-owned businesses in more than a decade.

The visits will be pooled press.

Friday, September 15

WHO:                  SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
                       Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

WHAT:                Visits to local Latino-owned barbershop, supermarket, and restaurant

WHEN:               11:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

WHERE:             Washington, D.C.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Christine Saah Nazer
U.S. Small Business Administration
202-756-0304
christine.saahnazer@sba.gov

You just read:

FRIDAY: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to Visit Local Latino-Owned Small Businesses

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more