Results of hotels and similar establishments survey 2022

MACAU, September 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 133 hotel establishments (including hotels and economical accommodation establishments) were operating in 2022, an increase of 2 year-on-year; yet, total number of persons engaged decreased by 4,401 to 35,749. Receipts and expenditure of the sector amounted to MOP14.72 billion and MOP21.14 billion respectively, down by 23.8% and 7.1% year-on-year. The sector recorded a widening deficit of MOP6.43 billion compared to 2021 (-MOP3.44 billion). Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy totalled MOP3.73 billion, a plunge of 48.7% year-on-year. Gross Fixed Capital Formation of the sector fell by 35.5% year-on-year to MOP6.01 billion in 2022.

There were 99 hotels in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 9, which included 3 new hotels that commenced operations in the year and 6 establishments that were recategorised from guesthouses to hotels with the implementation of the “Law on the Operation of Hotel Establishments”. Meanwhile, number of persons engaged decreased by 4,323 to 35,541. Receipts of the hotels fell by 23.8% year-on-year to MOP14.69 billion, with receipts from Rental of Space (MOP5.77 billion), Room Sales & In-room Services (MOP4.11 billion) and provision of Food & Beverages (MOP2.95 billion) dropping by 20.1%, 34.0% and 24.7% respectively. Expenditure went down by 7.0% year-on-year to MOP21.10 billion, of which Compensation of Employees (MOP10.14 billion), Operating Expenses (MOP9.44 billion) and Purchase of Goods & Commission Paid (MOP1.51 billion) dipped by 5.1%, 6.6% and 20.0% respectively. These hotels posted a deficit of MOP6.41 billion in 2022.

Analysed by classification of hotels, five-star, four-star and three-star hotels recorded a year-on-year decline of more than 20% in receipts. Besides, hotels of all ratings continued to show deficits, with five-star, four-star and three-star hotels having deficits of MOP5.48 billion, MOP0.48 billion and MOP0.38 billion respectively.

In 2022, there were 34 economical accommodation establishments, with 208 persons engaged. These establishments reported receipts of MOP27.12 million, an expenditure of MOP 40.94 million and a deficit of MOP13.79 million in 2022.