New Book Shows Children and Parents it’s Possible to Have Fun and Thrive with Cystic Fibrosis and Respiratory Diseases
“The Adventures of Miss Messy Suzie McGoo & Her Respiratory Zoo” is second book in a seriesCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholas Kelly and Maria Rohan-Turk have released their second book featuring Miss Messy Suzie McGoo – “The Adventures of Miss Messy Suzie McGoo & Her Respiratory Zoo,” which shows children and their parents it’s possible to have fun and thrive with a respiratory disease, such as cystic fibrosis.
In their previous book, “The Adventures of Miss Messy Suzie McGoo and the Cuff Cough Crew,” readers met beautiful animals, saw fantastic sights and learned a thing or two about her and just how extraordinary and brave she is.
In the new book, after an amazing trip through the jungle, Miss Messy Suzie McGoo is ready to invite readers and the cuff cough crew to her secret magical tea party. This time, the awesome Mama McGoo is helping her, and so are the four wise animals – Albuterol Owl, Hypertonic Hippo, Dornase Dolphin and Antibiotic Aardvark.
Both whimsical and educational, this book teaches children and their parents how respiratory medications help Suzie live a fulfilling life and shows them the exact order to take them in, in a way they will easily remember – chanting AHDA.
“The Adventures of Miss Messy Suzie McGoo & Her Respiratory Zoo” is helpful for people with cystic fibrosis or any respiratory disease.
Kelly was diagnosed at three-months-old with cystic fibrosis by his mother. He never let his condition prevent him from pursuing a “normal” life. He worked hard, overcame obstacles and thrived in all that he did, including earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bowling Green State University, after which he became a dietitian.
In addition to his academic success, he is a poet, educator, dancer and decorated speaker. He draws from his personal experiences to inspire others to live to their full potential, use their strengths, remain positive and advocate for themselves and others. He is an advocate for the cystic fibrosis community, gaining recognition for his efforts in the media, national and local organizations and patient-centric speeches.
Rohan-Turk is a native of suburban Cleveland, Ohio. For the last decade, she has been a cystic fibrosis nurse. She has experienced firsthand the highs and lows of the disease and understands the impact it has on her patients’ lives.
In addition to her direct patient care, Rohan-Turk is a gifted writer and has been published for her work in autism and child/adult trauma. Her passion and dedication extends beyond the clinical setting. She is a special needs basketball coach and an advocate for a kinder, more inclusive world that has compassion and a willingness to see life through a child’s eyes.
To purchase “The Adventures of Miss Messy Suzie McGoo & Her Respiratory Zoo,” visit Amazon.
