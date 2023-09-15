StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q3 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002859 per common share (“Common Share”) will be payable on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of September 28, 2023. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 240 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 209 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.5 million rentable square feet on 675 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com