Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Broniec vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District





15 September 2023





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy created by the September 12, 2023, appointment of Judge Kelly C. Broniec to the Supreme Court of Missouri.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Supreme Court of Missouri be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov , or by postal mail to Appellate Judicial Commission, Missouri Court of Appeals Vacancy, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.









Individuals who applied for the Sullivan vacancy who wish to be considered for the Broniec vacancy should submit a letter indicating such interest and outlining any updates since they submitted their prior applications. They need not submit reference letters. New applicants may download the application materials and instructions below.









New applications as well as letters of interest from Sullivan applicants will be accepted until noon Thursday, October12, 2023.





The commission has reserved Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis to interview applicants for this vacancy and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The commission will conduct full interviews of any new applicants and abbreviated interviews of any prior applicants. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of applicants to be interviewed as well as information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.









Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.





Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-4144



