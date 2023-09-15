Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Broniec vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
15 September 2023
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy created by the September 12, 2023, appointment of Judge Kelly C. Broniec to the Supreme Court of Missouri.
Individuals who applied for the Sullivan vacancy who wish to be considered for the Broniec vacancy should submit a letter indicating such interest and outlining any updates since they submitted their prior applications. They need not submit reference letters. New applicants may download the application materials and instructions below.
New applications as well as letters of interest from Sullivan applicants will be accepted until noon Thursday, October12, 2023.
The commission has reserved Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis to interview applicants for this vacancy and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The commission will conduct full interviews of any new applicants and abbreviated interviews of any prior applicants. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of applicants to be interviewed as well as information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.
Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert
Communications Counsel
Supreme Court of Missouri
(573) 751-4144