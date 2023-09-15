lmci template

Date: September 15, 2023

AUSTIN ⎯ After continued growth through the month of August, Texas has once again set new records for the number of jobs, number of people employed, and size of the civilian labor force. Total nonfarm employment increased by 16,700 positions over the month to reach a 23rd consecutive series-high level with 13,979,100 jobs and a 30th consecutive month of growth. Since August 2022, Lone Star State employment grew by 402,000 positions and continued to outpace the nation in the rate of annual employment growth.

The number of employed persons grew by another 24,300 people over the month, raising the new record high to 14,489,000. The Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew over the month by another 33,500 people, raising the total to 15,111,900 and marking another record high for the state. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent in August, marking the fourth month at that rate.

“After 30 straight months of job growth, the number of employed Texans has reached more than 14.4 million,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC supports the state’s continued economic growth through programs like Jobs and Education for Texans and the Skills Development Fund, that help upskill the Texas workforce to meet employer demand.”

Leisure and Hospitality saw significant growth over the month with 9,100 jobs added. Another 5,000 jobs were added in Other Services, while Financial Activities gained 3,300 positions. Over the year, the job market grew faster in Texas than the U.S. in industries such as Mining and Logging and Financial Activities, which outpaced national growth rates by 3.9 and 3.0 percentage points, respectively. Other Services also grew 2.7 points faster in Texas than nationally over the year.

“Our world-class Texas workforce has grown by more than 400,000 jobs over the last year, thanks largely to the energizing job creation by our private-sector employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This continued growth highlights TWC’s unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration and building partnerships with Texas employers across the state.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) maintained the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent in August, followed by Amarillo at 3.6 percent, College Station-Bryan at 3.8 percent, and Odessa at 3.8 percent. Abilene, Austin-Round Rock, and Lubbock were each at 3.9 percent through August. The Midland MSA civilian labor force grew the fastest in the state at 5.5 percent in August. The civilian labor force in Dallas-Fort Worth grew by 4.6 percent, adding more than 195,000 people and representing 40 percent of all MSA growth over-the-year.

“We continue to strengthen the Texas civilian labor force with career pathways through apprenticeship, internship and second chance hiring,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC empowers economic growth with services such as quality child care and early learning, technical training, vocational rehabilitation, and job finding resources.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for September is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) August 2023 July 2023 August 2022 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 168,049.0 161,427.0 6,623.0 3.9 168,354.0 161,982.0 6,372.0 3.8 164,971.0 158,714.0 6,256.0 3.8 Texas 15,188.5 14,502.9 685.6 4.5 15,180.3 14,497.2 683.0 4.5 14,674.2 14,094.9 579.4 3.9 Abilene 83.0 79.7 3.3 3.9 83.1 79.9 3.3 4.0 81.1 78.3 2.8 3.5 Amarillo 137.0 132.1 4.9 3.6 137.4 132.5 4.9 3.6 135.1 131.0 4.1 3.0 Austin-Round Rock 1,453.9 1,397.4 56.5 3.9 1,454.3 1,398.8 55.5 3.8 1,402.8 1,361.7 41.1 2.9 Beaumont-Port Arthur 171.0 159.6 11.4 6.7 171.1 159.5 11.5 6.7 164.9 154.9 10.0 6.1 Brownsville-Harlingen 182.6 171.7 10.9 6.0 180.8 169.7 11.1 6.1 178.1 168.1 10.0 5.6 College Station-Bryan 145.9 140.4 5.5 3.8 147.3 141.7 5.6 3.8 141.0 136.3 4.7 3.3 Corpus Christi 206.0 195.7 10.3 5.0 207.0 196.7 10.3 5.0 202.3 192.3 10.0 4.9 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,466.4 4,279.6 186.8 4.2 4,459.9 4,274.9 185.0 4.1 4,270.6 4,117.2 153.4 3.6 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 3,028.7 2,901.9 126.8 4.2 3,021.5 2,896.1 125.4 4.2 2,893.5 2,790.6 102.9 3.6 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,437.7 1,377.7 60.0 4.2 1,438.4 1,378.9 59.6 4.1 1,377.1 1,326.6 50.5 3.7 El Paso 381.2 361.5 19.7 5.2 382.2 362.6 19.6 5.1 371.7 355.9 15.8 4.3 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,634.8 3,458.2 176.7 4.9 3,624.9 3,450.5 174.4 4.8 3,512.0 3,361.1 150.9 4.3 Killeen-Temple 187.1 177.8 9.3 5.0 188.0 178.7 9.3 5.0 182.6 174.4 8.2 4.5 Laredo 119.5 114.2 5.3 4.4 119.3 113.8 5.5 4.6 117.0 112.5 4.5 3.9 Longview 99.8 95.1 4.8 4.8 99.7 95.1 4.7 4.7 96.7 92.5 4.2 4.3 Lubbock 171.3 164.7 6.6 3.9 171.7 164.7 7.0 4.1 168.0 162.1 5.9 3.5 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 383.3 357.1 26.2 6.8 382.1 355.3 26.8 7.0 370.7 346.0 24.7 6.7 Midland 115.8 112.6 3.3 2.8 115.7 112.4 3.3 2.8 109.8 106.7 3.1 2.8 Odessa 86.6 83.3 3.3 3.8 86.6 83.3 3.3 3.8 83.4 80.3 3.1 3.7 San Angelo 57.4 55.1 2.3 4.1 57.7 55.4 2.3 4.1 56.1 54.2 1.9 3.4 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,289.8 1,234.7 55.1 4.3 1,291.3 1,236.5 54.8 4.2 1,250.4 1,203.8 46.6 3.7 Sherman-Denison 68.0 65.0 2.9 4.3 67.9 65.0 2.9 4.3 65.9 63.5 2.5 3.8 Texarkana 63.4 60.8 2.7 4.2 64.0 61.2 2.8 4.3 62.3 59.5 2.8 4.5 Tyler 114.0 109.2 4.9 4.3 114.1 109.3 4.9 4.3 112.0 107.8 4.2 3.8 Victoria 45.4 43.4 2.1 4.5 45.5 43.5 2.1 4.5 44.2 42.4 1.8 4.2 Waco 138.4 132.7 5.7 4.1 138.8 133.0 5.8 4.2 134.0 129.1 4.9 3.6 Wichita Falls 65.1 62.2 2.9 4.4 65.3 62.3 2.9 4.5 64.0 61.4 2.5 4.0

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Aug 2023* Jul 2023 Aug 2022 Jul '23 to Aug '23 Aug '22 to Aug '23 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,979,100 13,962,400 13,577,100 16,700 0.1 402,000 3.0 Total Private 11,919,500 11,914,900 11,572,800 4,600 0.0 346,700 3.0 Goods Producing 1,999,600 1,994,700 1,928,900 4,900 0.2 70,700 3.7 Mining and Logging 222,300 221,400 203,900 900 0.4 18,400 9.0 Construction 812,000 810,600 790,900 1,400 0.2 21,100 2.7 Manufacturing 965,300 962,700 934,100 2,600 0.3 31,200 3.3 Service Providing 11,979,500 11,967,700 11,648,200 11,800 0.1 331,300 2.8 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,780,700 2,784,800 2,730,000 -4,100 -0.1 50,700 1.9 Information 239,800 242,400 234,300 -2,600 -1.1 5,500 2.3 Financial Activities 922,600 919,300 887,000 3,300 0.4 35,600 4.0 Professional and Business Services 2,130,400 2,134,100 2,104,800 -3,700 -0.2 25,600 1.2 Education and Health Services 1,893,900 1,901,200 1,813,800 -7,300 -0.4 80,100 4.4 Leisure and Hospitality 1,475,500 1,466,400 1,421,600 9,100 0.6 53,900 3.8 Other Services 477,000 472,000 452,400 5,000 1.1 24,600 5.4 Government 2,059,600 2,047,500 2,004,300 12,100 0.6 55,300 2.8

