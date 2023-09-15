Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market Size to Hit $ 41.2 Bn by 2030

According to Zion Market Research, the global axial flow impeller pumps market size is projected to reach USD 41.2 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 28.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market By Type (Horizontal And Vertical), By Pressure (High Pressure And Low Pressure), By Stage (Single-Stage And Multi-Stage), By End-User Industry (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Agriculture & Fisheries, Chemical Industry, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages, And Other End-User Industries), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market Overview:

Centrifugal pumps that move fluid axially through an impeller are known as axial flow impeller pumps. In these pumps, the fluid enters and exits in the same direction as the impeller. Axial flow pumps are velocity pumps that provide energy to the fluid by increasing pressure or flow velocity at the pump impeller. These compressors can be powered by either gasoline or an electric motor. Compared to conventional centrifugal pumps like radial pumps, axial flow impeller pumps are more efficient and can pump more fluids with a lower delivery head.

Axial flow impeller pumps are utilized in a number of industries, including water treatment, irrigation, chemical processing, oil & gas, and others. The advancement of technology in the axial flow impeller pump industry is creating new applications and enhancing the performance of existing pumps. In key global regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and others, the demand for axial flow impeller pumps is increasing.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 28.7 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 41.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.64% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited, CELEROS FLOW TECHNOLOGY, DMW CORPORATION, EBARA CORPORATION, Flowserve Corporation, Franklin Electric, Grundfos Holding A/S, ITT INC. (GOULDS PUMPS), Jiangsu Feiyue Machine And Pumps Group Co. Ltd., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, LEO PUMP, Liancheng Group, Paterson Pumps, Patterson Pump Company (A Gorman-Rupp Company), Pentair, Ruhrpumpen Group (Corporación EG), Shanghai Pacific Pump Manufacture (Group) Co. Ltd, Sichuan Zigong Industrial Pump Co. Ltd, SLB, Sulzer Ltd, The Weir Group PLC, Xylem., and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Pressure, By Stage, By End-user Industry, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global axial flow impeller pumps market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand from the water & wastewater treatment industry.

Based on type segmentation, horizontal were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on pressure segmentation, low pressure was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on stage segmentation, single-stage was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on end-user industry segmentation, agriculture & fisheries were the leading revenue-generating end-user industry in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market: Growth Drivers

Water and wastewater treatment industry demand will fuel market expansion over forecast period

The global market for axial flow impeller pumps is anticipated to expand due to rising demand from the water & wastewater treatment sector. In the industry of water treatment, axial flow impeller pumps are used to drive or pump water at various phases of treatment. These compressors are utilized in sewage digesters to circulate fluids. In this industry, axial flow impeller pumps manage voluminous quantities of fluid flow within treatment facilities.

The worldwide expansion of water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is driving the growth of the axial flow impeller pump market. According to the United Nations, approximately 58 percent of the world's domestic wastewater was treated securely in 2022. In Australia and New Zealand, approximately 92% of domestic effluent was treated safely in 2022.

Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market: Restraints

Controlling highly viscous fluids and low head offers limit market growth

Axial flow impeller pumps are not recommended for pumping viscous liquids due to their limited head and high capacities. A liquid with a high viscosity increases the skin friction loss in the blade flow passage, which causes a pressure decrease and input power loss. Extremely viscous fluids are pumped using positive displacement pumps such as gear pumps. In addition, axial flow impeller pumps are inappropriate for applications requiring a high head. Oil and gas, mining, and other industries utilize high-head compressors. Various industries choose radial centrifugal pumps for applications requiring a high head.

Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market: Segmentation

The global axial flow impeller pumps market is segmented based on type, pressure, stage, end-user industry, and region.

Based on type, the global market segments are horizontal & vertical. Currently, the global market is dominated by horizontal axial flow impeller pumps, considering their high performance in different applications such as irrigation, water treatment, and others.

Based on pressure, the axial flow impeller pumps industry is segmented into low-pressure & high-pressure. The low-pressure segment dominated the market share in 2022. Low-pressure & high-flow rate pumps are widely preferred by various end-user industries.

Based on stage, the global market segments are single-stage & multi-stage. Currently, the global market is dominated by single-stage. Single-stage axial pumps have one impeller, whereas multi-stage impellers have two or more than two impellers around the rotating shaft. Multi-stage axial impeller pumps are used in applications requiring high heads.

Based on the end-user industry, the global axial flow impeller pumps market segments are water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, power generation, agriculture & fisheries, chemical industry, pulp & paper, food & beverages, and other end-user industries. Currently, the axial flow impeller pumps industry is dominated by the agriculture & fisheries segment.

Browse the full “Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market By Type (Horizontal And Vertical), By Pressure (High Pressure And Low Pressure), By Stage (Single-Stage And Multi-Stage), By End-User Industry (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Agriculture & Fisheries, Chemical Industry, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages, And Other End-User Industries), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/axial-flow-impeller-pumps-market



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific to lead the market during the forecast period

The global axial flow impeller pumps market growth is expected to be driven by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period. Various end-user industries such as agriculture & fisheries, water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, and power generation, among others, are the key consumers of axial flow impeller pumps. According to the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the agriculture industry in the Central Asia region consumes around 90% of available surface water resources.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market include;

C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited

CELEROS FLOW TECHNOLOGY

DMW CORPORATION

EBARA CORPORATION

Flowserve Corporation

Franklin Electric

Grundfos Holding A/S

ITT INC. (GOULDS PUMPS)

Jiangsu Feiyue Machine And Pumps Group Co., Ltd.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

LEO PUMP

Liancheng Group

Paterson Pumps

Patterson Pump Company (A Gorman-Rupp Company)

Pentair

The global Axial Flow Impeller Pumps market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Horizontal

Vertical

By Pressure

Low Pressure

High Pressure

By Stage

Single-stage

Multi-stage

By End-user Industry

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Agriculture & Fisheries

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverages

Other End-user Industries

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Axial Flow Impeller Pumps industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Industry?

What segments does the Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Axial Flow Impeller Pumps Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

