Drug-device Combination Products Market to be Worth US$ 221 Billion by 2028, with a 7.3% CAGR | TMR

Drug-device combination products market is driven by high incidence rates of chronic pain causing diseasesWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global “𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠-𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” was valued at US$ 120 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach $221 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to our new market research.
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as chronic diseases and disorders, including cancer, diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular diseases, colorectal cancer, asthma, and obesity, cardiac conditions, multiple sclerosis, etc. is a major factor expected to drive the global drug-device combination products market. Millions of people are suffering from chronic diseases across the globe. The rising geriatric population across the globe is also an important factor contributing to the market growth.
The major product types in the market include drug eluting stents, infusion pumps, photosensitizers, orthopedic combination products, wound care combination products, inhalers, transdermal patches, and others, which include intraocular implants and drug eluting beads. Growth of home-based healthcare industry and technological advancements such as development of prefilled syringes also contribute to market growth.
𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠-𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
Drug-device combination products are defined as individual products comprising two regulated components, an active pharmaceutical ingredient and medical device that are chemically or physically combined to produce a single product. The drugs present in the device are either impregnated or surface coated. Such products can be designed for local as well as systemic administration of drug to the patient. Key players in the global drug-device combination products market are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. These strategies are likely to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Recently, combination products are emerging as innovative medical products due to their contribution in advancing medical care and are, thus, projected to have a major impact in the upcoming years.
𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠-𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Key players in the global drug-device combination products market are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. These strategies are likely to fuel the growth of the global drug-device combination products market. A few expansion strategies adopted by players operating in the global drug-device combination products market are:
• In August 2020, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. made its generic version of Mylan's EpiPen for children available in most retail pharmacies
• In February 2020, Flowonix Medical, Inc. received the FDA approval for its Prometra II Programmable Pump System for use with intrathecal baclofen.
The Prometra II Pump employs a pressure-driven, valve-gated delivery mechanism to deliver medication boluses into the intrathecal space.
The report on the global drug-device combination products market discusses individual strategies, followed by company profiles of manufacturers of drug-device combination products. The competitive landscape section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of key players operating in the global drug-device combination products market.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠-𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,AbbVie, Inc.,Abbott Laboratories,Medtronic plc,Kaleo, Inc.,SINOMED,Alcon, Inc.,Boston Scientific Corporation,Integer Holdings Corporation,Teleflex Incorporated,Bausch Health Companies, Inc.,Haselmeier GmbH,Flowonix Medical, Inc.,Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
On the basis of the Product type
• Drug Eluting Stents
Coronary Stents
Peripheral Vascular Stents
• Infusion Pumps
Implantable Infusion Pumps
Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
• Photosensitizers
• Orthopedic Combination Products
Bone Graft Implants
Antibiotic Loaded Bone Cement
• Wound Care Combination Products
• Inhalers
Metered Dose Inhalers
Dry Powder Inhalers
Nebulizers
• Transdermal Patches
• Others
Intraocular Implants
Drug Eluting Beads
