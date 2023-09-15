Submit Release
MDC offering hunter education skills session Sept. 25 in Carrolton

CARROLTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a hunter education skills session for new hunters on Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Carrolton Fire Department, 710 Harvest Hills Drive in Carrollton. Registration is required.

Students must be 11 years old by the day of the class. Students also need to complete the knowledge session of the course prior to skills session by doing the on-line portion or completing the student manual chapter review questions. Student manuals are available at the MDC office in Chillicothe, or from the MDC hunter education webpage at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education. Contact the Chillicothe office at (660) 646-6122.

Seating limited. Register with MDC online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195070.

