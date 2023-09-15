Youths can learn skills of duck hunting at a free clinic Oct. 3, followed by two hunts at Busch Conservation Area

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo. — Duck hunting is a dynamic and challenging sport. It’s also a way to get out to some beautiful places and see them just as the sun breaks out over the horizon. For a young person, it could be an experience that creates a lifetime impression.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help young hunters discover the allure of duck hunting. To help, MDC is holding a free youth duck hunting clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 5-7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. Participants will have the chance to go beyond the classroom for a first-hand field experience at one of two youth duck hunts on Oct. 21 or 22. Attendees must be signed up for one of these hunts to attend the clinic.

This program is for youths, age 11-15, who have not duck hunted before and want a safe gateway into the sport. It will cover all the basics of duck hunting. These will include safety measures, duck habitats and migration, proper cover, clothing, firearms and equipment, and tips on using duck hunting blinds and decoy placement. The class will also look at duck hunting regulations, limits, and identification. Attendance at the clinic is required before participating in the hunts.

“If you are a new hunter or have hunted deer but want to learn to hunt ducks, this program will introduce you to duck hunting. Duck hunting is challenging and rewarding and offers an opportunity to get outside and see these beautiful birds. This program will help you have a successful hunt,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC outdoor education center manager.

Youth duck hunters can select one of two options for participating in a hunt using the following signup links. Registration closes Oct. 2.

Interested participants should register online for the hunt of their choice. Registering for one of the hunts will also enroll them in the clinic. They must also be hunter education-certified by the date of the hunt and be comfortable handling a shotgun. MDC will provide all equipment, firearms, and ammunition needed for the hunts. Participants may also bring their own equipment if they have it. Both hunts will take place on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

