Tolentino leads biomass power plant groundbreaking for the Manobos in Davao

PHILIPPINES, September 15
September 15, 2023

Tolentino leads biomass power plant groundbreaking for the Manobos in Davao

DAVAO DEL NORTE -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino led the groundbreaking of the Microgridterprises project, a biomass power plant he initiated with the Department of Science and Technology in Sitio Mambago, Kapalong, Davao del Sur on Friday.

Tolentino said the project will electrify isolated communities in Davao region especially those belonging to our Indigenous Peoples (IPs) such as the Manobos in Sitio Mambago.

In an ANC interview on Friday, Sen. Tol said: "Hanggang ngayon, wala pang kuryente. These are our Indigenous Peoples (IPs). Biomass [energy] will probably help them energize the entire community as well as make them more productive."

The Senator also underscored how isolated the Manobos are to the point that they can only access rice meal for only once a week.

"I just realized that even the staple food of the Filipinos, some IPs or tribal communities would be having rice just once a week," Sen. Tol noted.

During the groundbreaking, Sen. Tol assured the Manobos, "Hindi po kayo nakakalimutan ng pamahalaang nasyonal."

He also urged the residents to unify in maintaining peace and order in the area.

"Patuloy po nating isulong ang kapayapaan at katahimikan. Dahil kapag may kapayapaan tayo at katahimikan, mayroon tayong kaunlaran," Sen. Tol remarked.

Tolentino leads biomass power plant groundbreaking for the Manobos in Davao

