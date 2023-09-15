Automated Parking Management Systems Market Report Estimates a Value of US$ 10.47 Billion by 2031, with a 15.10% CAGR
The demand for automated parking management systems is surging from the ever-increasing need for more parking space for vehicles.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research, titled, "𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭," The automated parking management systems market was valued at $2.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10.47 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.10% from 2021 to 2031.
The global market report examines latest industry experts, strategists, and stakeholders, offering a comprehensive overview of market dynamics. A detailed examination of growth elements, emerging global technologies, and key players profiling including their company overviews and supply-demand dynamics. The current competitive environment, highlighted by the latest industry updates, regional potentials and upcoming trends.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Rapid expansion of the automobile industry across the globe is estimated to drive the automated parking management system market. Growing mergers and acquisitions in the automobile industry across the globe is anticipated to boost the automated parking management system market. Moreover, rise in disposable income of an individual and increase in buying capacity of consumers across the globe are propelling the sales of vehicles, which, in turn, is projected to fuel the automated parking market.
• On the other hand, in various countries, adoption of smart cities concept and rise in the demand for luxury residential structures are projected to offer significant opportunity for the market over the next few years
Automated Parking Management System Market: Regional Analysis
• Based on region, the global automated parking management system market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
• Rise in demand for commercial vehicles in Asia Pacific is a major factor driving the global automobile transmission system market. The automated parking sector in North America and Asia Pacific has witnessed significant expansion in the past few years, owing to improving economic conditions, increasing number of financial districts, rising smart city construction, and rapid urbanization in metropolitan areas in these regions.
This study also discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the automated parking management system market along with their influence on the evolution of the market.
This study also offers Porter’s Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and a SWOT analysis of the automated parking management system market, in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
Kyline Parking AG,CityLift Parking,Robotic Parking Systems Inc.,Unitronics,Dayang Parking Co. Ltd,Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd.,Automotion Parking Systems,EITO & Global Inc.,Dongyang Menics,Parkmatic TM
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
On the basis of the Mode of Automation
• Semi-automated
• Automated
On the basis of Technology
• Sensor Technology
• Mobile Technology
• RFID Technology
On the basis of End-user
• Residential
• Commercial
On the basis of Service & Solution
• Integrated Payments
• Vehicle Detection Solutions
• Space Reservation Services
• Monitoring & Reporting Services
On the basis of System
• Software
• Hardware
