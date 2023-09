Automated Parking Management Systems Market Report Estimates a Value of US$ 10.47 Billion by 2031, with a 15.10% CAGR

Automated Parking Management System Market

The demand for automated parking management systems is surging from the ever-increasing need for more parking space for vehicles.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research, titled, " ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š ๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ," The automated parking management systems market was valued at $2.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10.47 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.10% from 2021 to 2031.The global market report examines latest industry experts, strategists, and stakeholders, offering a comprehensive overview of market dynamics. A detailed examination of growth elements, emerging global technologies, and key players profiling including their company overviews and supply-demand dynamics. The current competitive environment, highlighted by the latest industry updates, regional potentials and upcoming trends. Moreover, rise in disposable income of an individual and increase in buying capacity of consumers across the globe are propelling the sales of vehicles, which, in turn, is projected to fuel the automated parking market.โ€ข On the other hand, in various countries, adoption of smart cities concept and rise in the demand for luxury residential structures are projected to offer significant opportunity for the market over the next few yearsAutomated Parking Management System Market: Regional Analysisโ€ข Based on region, the global automated parking management system market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South Americaโ€ข Rise in demand for commercial vehicles in Asia Pacific is a major factor driving the global automobile transmission system market. The automated parking sector in North America and Asia Pacific has witnessed significant expansion in the past few years, owing to improving economic conditions, increasing number of financial districts, rising smart city construction, and rapid urbanization in metropolitan areas in these regions.

This study also discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the automated parking management system market along with their influence on the evolution of the market.

This study also offers Porterโ€™s Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and a SWOT analysis of the automated parking management system market, in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.

๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:

Kyline Parking AG,
CityLift Parking,
Robotic Parking Systems Inc.,
Unitronics,
Dayang Parking Co. Ltd,Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd,Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd.,Automotion Parking Systems,EITO & Global Inc.,Dongyang Menics,Parkmatic TM

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:

On the basis of the Mode of Automation
โ€ข Semi-automated
โ€ข Automated

On the basis of Technology
โ€ข Sensor Technology
โ€ข Mobile Technology
โ€ข RFID Technology

On the basis of End-user
โ€ข Residential
โ€ข Commercial

On the basis of Service & Solution
โ€ข Integrated Payments
โ€ข Vehicle Detection Solutions
โ€ข Space Reservation Services
โ€ข Monitoring & Reporting Services

On the basis of System
โ€ข Software
โ€ข Hardware