Erythropoietin Drugs Market Growth Trajectory with a Forecasted CAGR of 5.7% Envisioned to Reach $14,414.59 Mn by 2028

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market, 2021–2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erythropoietin/hematopoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that triggers production of red blood cells in the bone marrow through erythropoiesis. Erythropoietin drug was developed with the objective to treat anemic conditions caused from ESRD treatments and dialysis procedures. EPO drugs have gained approvals for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Advanced application of recombinant DNA technology enables production of erythropoietin for in-vitro conditions/synthetic variants, which are referred to as recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO). Currently, EPO’s, are largely used in anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).

The global erythropoietin drugs market size was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Rise in prevalence of anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).

The kidney disorders (ESRD and Dialysis) segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-pacific is a promising market for growth of erythropoietin and majority of originator companies for erythropoietin are focusing on the Asia-pacific market.

Key players in the Erythropoietin Drugs Market:

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Roche

Hospira Inc.

Biocon

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Celltrion, Inc.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Market Growth: The Erythropoietin Drugs Market has experienced significant growth over the years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, cancer, and anemia. EPO drugs are commonly used to treat anemia associated with these conditions.

Rising Demand: The demand for Erythropoietin Drugs is driven by factors such as the aging population, growth in the number of patients with chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology. Additionally, the increasing number of patients undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis contributes to the demand for EPO drugs.

Biosimilars: The market for Erythropoietin Drugs has witnessed the entry of biosimilar products. Biosimilars are biologic drugs that are highly similar to the reference EPO drugs in terms of quality, efficacy, and safety. The availability of biosimilars has led to increased competition and cost savings for patients.

Treatment of Anemia: EPO drugs are primarily used for the treatment of anemia. Anemia can occur due to various reasons, including chronic kidney disease, cancer, and chemotherapy. EPO drugs stimulate the production of red blood cells, thereby improving the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood.

Routes of Administration: Erythropoietin Drugs are available in different formulations and can be administered through various routes, including intravenous (IV), subcutaneous (SC), and intramuscular (IM) injections. The choice of administration route depends on factors such as the patient’s condition, treatment goals, and convenience.

For the purpose of this report, Allied Market Research has segmented the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market based on product type, material, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

Type of Erythropoietin Drugs (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Epoetin Alfa: It is the most widely used form of EPO and is available as a recombinant human erythropoietin.

Darbepoetin Alfa: It is a modified form of erythropoietin that has an extended half-life compared to epoetin alfa.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Hematology

Kidney Disorder

Cancer

Others

End User (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of product, the epoetin-alfa held largest share in the global erythropoietin drugs market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the kidney disorders held the largest erythropoietin drugs market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, during the forecast period.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

