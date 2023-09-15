International Day of Democracy: Together, we uphold the universality of human rights, says EU

On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on 15 September, the European Union has reaffirmed its continued commitment to supporting and defending democracy based on universal human rights, both at home and abroad.

“Democracy has transformed and improved societies around the globe. However, the erosion of democracy and human rights is a reality that spares no one,” says a statement by High Representative Josep Borrell and Vice-President Dubravka Šuica. “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is also an attack on democracy and the rules-based order. The European Union, its Member States, and democracies from all over the world have rallied to support Ukraine, recognising that the founding principles of our societies are at stake.”

Borrell and Šuica stressed that no democracy was immune to modern challenges, and that democracy must always stay vigilant: “As authoritarian regimes develop and spread false narratives presenting themselves as easy alternatives to democracies, we should not underestimate the nefarious potential of information manipulation and disinformation activities.”

They added that today the EU more than ever needs to actively support countries with democratic openings: “Because, together, we build democracy. Together, we defend democracy. Together, we uphold the universality of human rights.”

Find out more

Press release

Defending rights in Ukraine and the European Union: ombudsmen in action