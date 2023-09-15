Smart for Life Appoints Alicia R. Crockett to the Company’s Advisory Board

Entrepreneurial Western Herbalist, Innovative Health & Wellness Consumer Product Formulator, and Proven Healthcare Sector Business Builder Joins Highly Diversified Team of Advisors

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional supplements and foods worldwide, announced today that it has appointed Alicia R. Crockett to the Company’s advisory board.



“Alicia’s deep well of experience managing, training, and guiding individuals and teams across a broad array of diverse industries including healthcare, marketing, consumer product innovation, and education stands to bring significant expertise to our burgeoning advisory board,” said Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “Every aspect of Smart for Life’s business is strengthened from the collective and diverse experience found within our growing team of advisors. We are pleased to have Alicia join our organization as we continue exploring emerging opportunities within several fields that overlap with her decades of experience.”

“I’m passionate about people and nature, and I am in constant search of discovering new ways to bring the two together in pursuit of health, wellness, and personal transformation while remaining in positive relationship with the world around us,” said Ms. Crockett. “Whether utilizing my expertise as a certified Clinical Western Herbalist and teacher to formulate all-natural Health & Wellness products for high-end national brands or directing my organizational and leadership skills into building a new clinical business from inception to millions of dollars in revenue, I am always seeking new ways of improving people’s lives through innovation in healthcare and the natural health and wellness sectors.”

“We count on the industry expertise of our seasoned advisors to illuminate new trends both in products and markets,” Mr. Minton continued. “Our executive team and directors look forward to collaborating with Alicia and the other members of the advisory board to help us shape the direction – and maximize the potential for the success – of Smart for Life’s future product offerings.”

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

