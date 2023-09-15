Red Sky Lighting Names Daly Middle East as Strategic Partner for the GCC Countries

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Sky Lighting, a leading California-based lighting manufacturer, has named Daly Middle East as its strategic partner for the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman. Under this partnership, Daly Middle East will distribute all lighting products of Red Sky Lighting in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Products include lighting products with IEC, ATEX or UL standards for explosive atmospheres caused by gases, flammable fibers, filings and dust particles, and temperature ratings suitable for hazardous and harsh industrial environments.



From its headquarters and service center strategically located in Dubai Investment Park, Daly Middle East is ideally positioned to serve the rapidly expanding industrial and oil and gas sectors in the region. The company also has an office in Abu Dhabi, allowing them to cater to customers in both the business capital and the port city of Jebel Ali. Daly Middle East is supported by its parent company Bin Moosa & Daly, which has served the region since 1967 and built a reputation for customer-focused service, a vast product portfolio, engineering expertise and customized solutions.

Naren Pillai, Managing Director of Red Sky Lighting, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Daly is a company that values designing solutions with longevity and exceptional customer service in mind. These priorities strongly align with Red Sky's focus on creating reliable, long-lasting products and outstanding support. Daly's experienced engineering, service and logistics teams ensure that they are well-equipped to deliver genuine value to customers in the region."

David Sheate, General Manager of Daly Middle East remarked: "We are excited to partner with Red Sky Lighting, a highly regarded manufacturer known for first-class hazardous area and industrial LED products. Their reliable and durable lights will strongly complement Daly's comprehensive hazardous area product portfolio."

Red Sky Lighting is known for its reliable lighting products and solutions for industrial applications. Assembled in the USA, their premium harsh and hazardous LED lighting fixtures are ideal for the challenging environments encountered in industries such as marine transport, oil and gas, metal processing, wastewater treatment, and more. Their focus on quality and exceptional customer support has earned them the trust of customers worldwide, including North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

This partnership with Daly Middle East is a significant step for Red Sky Lighting as it expands its reach and strengthens its position in the Middle East market. With Daly Middle East's expertise and Red Sky Lighting's quality products, customers in the region can expect innovative and reliable lighting solutions for their industrial applications.

Contact

contact@redskylighting.com

Red Sky Lighting LLC

9370 Pittsburgh Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730, USA

www.redskylighting.com

About Red Sky

Red Sky Lighting is a California-based lighting manufacturer that provides reliable lighting products and solutions for industrial applications. Assembled in the USA, our premium harsh and hazardous LED lighting fixtures are ideal for the challenging environments encountered in industries such as marine transport, oil and gas, metal processing, wastewater treatment, and more. We back our winning products with speedy delivery and exceptional customer support. With years of proven service, we have earned the trust of global customers in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Making Seriously Safe Lights is at the heart of everything we do, as is our unwavering golden standard of quality.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10d87d08-379c-43f4-bf46-2cf5fb0da9f8