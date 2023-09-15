Submit Release
To the participants of the 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states

AZERBAIJAN, September 15 - 15 September 2023, 10:35

Dear event participants!

I sincerely welcome you to the 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states held in the city of Baku.

Being an active member of the CIS, Azerbaijan considers it important to step up efforts to further strengthen this organization. The protection of security and stability and further strengthening of cooperation within the framework of the CIS are of great importance.

Dear guests, the rule of law, the protection of human rights and freedoms are the supreme goals of every law-governed state. In this regard, prosecutor's offices have an exceptional role in ensuring and strengthening the rule of law and in the fight against crime.

Transnational organized crime poses a serious threat to public, economic and political stability of any country. At a time when global and regional threats are increasing in the modern world, prosecutors of the CIS member states face new and complex challenges. These threats require increasing the capacity of international law enforcement, working together to neutralize illegal networks, preventing traditional and new crimes, including terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, corruption, cybercrime, money laundering, and others.

I am sure that your joint efforts will allow us the opportunity to respond to the negative tendencies of our time in a timely manner and ensure reliable protection of our states and citizens.

I do believe that today's meeting of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states will encourage reliable protection of human rights and freedoms in our region, the unification of our efforts in the fight against all forms of crime, and lead to a more effective implementation of mutual cooperation.

I wish you all the best and success in the work of the meeting.

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 September 2023

