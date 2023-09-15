Air Quality Control Systems Market Size & Share to Surpass $170.6 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Quality Control Systems Market is valued at USD 114.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 170.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Overview of the Air Quality Control Systems Market:

The Air Quality Control Systems Market refers to the industry dedicated to designing and manufacturing systems that monitor, regulate, and enhance air quality. These systems are crucial for minimizing air pollution and improving the quality of breathable air. The market's growth is primarily attributed to the following driving factors:

Environmental Concerns: Increasing awareness of the adverse impacts of air pollution on climate change and human health is prompting governments and industries to adopt air quality control measures.

Stringent Regulations: The implementation of strict environmental regulations and emission standards by governments worldwide necessitates the adoption of advanced air quality control systems by various industries.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to innovative technologies that make air quality control systems more efficient and cost-effective.

Market Dynamics:

The Air Quality Control Systems Market is characterized by several dynamic factors that shape its growth trajectory:

Rising Demand: Growing urbanization and industrialization are fueling the demand for air quality control systems in both developed and developing countries.

Health Concerns: Increasing awareness of respiratory diseases and the role of air quality has led to greater investments in air purification technologies.

Industrial Applications: Industries such as power generation, manufacturing, and automotive are among the prominent users of air quality control systems.

Top Players in the Global Air Quality Control Systems Market

Daikin Industries Ltd

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd (MHPS)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

ELEX AG

Donaldson Company Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GE Power

MANN+HUMMEL Intern. GmbH & Co. KG

HAMON Group

Thermax Ltd.

OR

Top Trends in the Air Quality Control Systems Market:

IoT Integration: The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology into air quality control systems enables real-time monitoring and remote control, enhancing efficiency.

Green Technologies: The shift towards environmentally friendly technologies, such as electrostatic precipitators and fabric filters, is gaining momentum.

Smart Cities Initiatives: Governments in various regions are investing in smart city projects, driving the adoption of advanced air quality control systems for sustainable urban development.

Top Report Findings:

Market Size: The global market is projected to reach $170.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1%.

Segmentation: The market is segmented based on technology, application, and region.

Challenges:

High Costs: The initial investment required for advanced air quality control systems can be prohibitive for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Regulatory Complexity: Navigating through complex and evolving regulations can be challenging for businesses.

Market Opportunities:

Green Investments: Increasing investments in renewable energy sources offer opportunities for air quality control system providers.

Emerging Markets: Untapped markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present growth opportunities for market players.

Global Air Quality Control Systems Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Indoor

Ambient

By Pollutant Type

Gas

VOC

Dust

Others

By End use

Powertrain Management

Energy & Power

Mining

Agriculture

Semiconductor

Medical & Pharma

Commercial & Residential

Transportation

Others



By Application

Tunnels

Air Terminals

Underground Garages

Public transportation Stations

Air Pollution Control

Automobile

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the Air Quality Control Systems Market?

Who are the key players in the market and what strategies are they employing?

How are technological advancements impacting the market's evolution?

What are the primary applications driving the demand for air quality control systems?

How are governments worldwide addressing air quality concerns through regulations?

What role does IoT technology play in improving air quality control systems?

How are green technologies influencing market trends?

What are the regional variations in market dynamics and growth prospects?

Regional Analysis

North America stands as a significant player in the Air Quality Control Systems Market, driven by stringent environmental regulations, rising industrial activities, and a growing emphasis on green technologies. The region boasts a well-established market infrastructure and a competitive landscape, making it a hub for technological advancements in air quality control systems.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 114.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 170.6 Billion CAGR 5.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Daikin Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd (MHPS), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., ELEX AG, Donaldson Company Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, GE Power, MANN+HUMMEL Intern. GmbH & Co. KG, HAMON Group, Thermax Ltd.

Blog: