At a CAGR of 7.6% The Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Size Anticipated to Reach US$1.5 BN by-2028

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market size is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2028

Chicago, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The insect repellent active ingredients market refers to the industry involved in the production and distribution of substances used to deter or repel insects. These active ingredients are essential components in various products designed to protect humans, animals, and plants from the nuisance and potential health risks associated with insect bites and infestations. According to WHO 2020, More than 17% of all infectious diseases are vector-borne diseases, which result in more than 700 000 deaths per year. They may be caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites. As people become more aware of the health risks associated with insect bites, the demand for insect repellent products, and consequently, their active ingredients, has increased.

Insect repellent active ingredients market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD1.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach USD1.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise in insect-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, and Lyme disease, has heightened the need for effective insect repellents.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=111358884

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2023 US $1.0 billion Growth forecast in 2028 US $1.5 billion Progress Rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028 Market Size Available for Years 2023-2028 Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW Market Drivers Rise in vector-borne disease occurrence

Effects of climate change on insect proliferation Market Opportunities Increase in demand for insect repellent products in outdoor activities

Alternatives to chemical-based insect repellents

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Spectrum Brands Inc. (US)

Reckitt Beneckiser Group Plc (UK)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (Germany)

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. (US)

Dabur (India)

Godrej (India)

Sawyer (US)

Vertellus (US)

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Industry Report (283 Pages, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=111358884

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market By Type

DEET

Picardin

IR3535

P-Methane 3,8-DIOL (PMD)

DEPA

Other Types

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market By Insect Type

Mosquitoes

Bugs

Ticks

Flies

Other Insects

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market By End Application

Pump Sprays

Gels

Wet Wipes

Creams & Lotions

Aerosols

Other End Applications

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

RoW (the Middle East & South Africa)

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=111358884

The key stakeholders in the Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market include:

Manufacturers: These companies are responsible for producing insect repellent active ingredients, which are the essential components used in repellent formulations. Manufacturers often engage in research and development to improve the effectiveness and safety of their products.

Formulators and Brands: Formulators are businesses or individuals who create insect repellent products by blending active ingredients with other components like carriers and fragrances. Brands then market and sell these products to consumers under their respective labels.

Retailers: Retailers, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, outdoor stores, and online marketplaces, play a crucial role in distributing insect repellent products to the end-users. They may include both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms.

Consumers: Consumers are the end-users of insect repellent products. Their preferences and demands drive the market, as they choose products based on factors like effectiveness, safety, fragrance, and convenience.

Research and Development Institutions: Universities, research organizations, and government agencies conduct research to develop new and improved insect repellent active ingredients. Their findings contribute to advancements in the field and may lead to the discovery of novel compounds.

Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States, regulate the registration and approval of insect repellent active ingredients and products. They ensure that these products meet safety and efficacy standards before they can be sold to consumers.

Healthcare Professionals: Doctors, nurses, and public health experts provide guidance to individuals and communities on the use of insect repellents to prevent insect-borne diseases. They may recommend specific products based on the risk of disease transmission in each area.

Environmental Organizations: Environmental groups and NGOs monitor the environmental impact of insect repellent active ingredients, especially those used in large-scale applications, and advocate for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

Trade Associations: Industry-specific trade associations, such as the Consumer Specialty Products Association (CSPA), may represent the interests of manufacturers, formulators, and brands within the insect repellent market. They may engage in advocacy, research, and industry standards development.

Farmers and Agricultural Industry: Insect repellents are essential for protecting crops and livestock from insect pests. Farmers and the agricultural industry are stakeholders in the market when it comes to agricultural insect repellent solutions.

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the market for insect repellents?

Q2. What is the total CAGR expected to be recorded for the insect repellent active ingredients during 2023-2028?

Q3. Which are the key technology trends prevailing in the insect repellent active ingredients market?

Q4. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Q5. What are the drivers and opportunities for the Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market?

Q6. Which are the major companies in the Insect Repellent Active Ingredients market? What are their major strategies to strengthen their market presence?

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=111358884

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Growing Awareness of Vector-Borne Diseases: The increasing awareness of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, Zika virus, and Lyme disease has driven the demand for insect repellent products. This awareness has led to a higher adoption rate of repellents containing effective active ingredients.

Preference for Safer and Eco-Friendly Options: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the chemicals they apply to their skin and the environment. As a result, there's a growing preference for insect repellent products with natural or eco-friendly active ingredients, such as citronella and lemon eucalyptus oil.

Continuous Innovation: Research and development efforts in the industry continue to focus on creating more effective and long-lasting repellent formulations. Companies are investing in new active ingredients and delivery methods to enhance product performance.

Regulatory Compliance: Regulatory bodies, such as the EPA in the United States, play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of insect repellent products. Manufacturers must comply with stringent regulations, which can impact product availability and marketing.

Global Expansion: The market for insect repellent active ingredients has expanded beyond traditional markets. Emerging economies with increasing insect-related disease concerns are becoming significant growth areas for insect repellent products.

Health Concerns Driving Demand: The rise of insect-borne diseases and the desire for protection against these health threats have significantly boosted the market. Additionally, concerns about allergic reactions and skin sensitivities have driven the demand for gentler formulations.

Multi-Functional Products: Manufacturers are developing insect repellent products that offer multiple benefits, such as sun protection or skincare properties. This approach aims to cater to consumer preferences for versatile and convenient solutions.

Outdoor Recreation and Travel: The tourism and outdoor recreation industry remains a significant driver of the insect repellent market. Travelers and outdoor enthusiasts seek effective protection against insects when exploring new destinations or engaging in outdoor activities.

Climate Change Impact: Changing climate patterns can lead to shifts in insect populations and the spread of diseases. This factor can influence the demand for insect repellent products in different regions and seasons.

E-commerce and Digital Marketing: The ease of online shopping has facilitated the accessibility of insect repellent products. Companies are increasingly using digital marketing strategies to reach consumers and educate them about their offerings.

Related Reports:



Rodenticides Market

Insect Pest Control Market

Mosquito Repellent Market

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Segmentation Analysis

Market segmentation analysis of other types of Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the Rest of Europe insect repellent active ingredients market, by key country

Further breakdown of the Rest of Asia Pacific insect repellent active ingredients market, by key country

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com