I am beyond thrilled that our Firm has been recognized as the fourth best mid-sized accounting firm to work for across the entire country.”CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Ranked the 4th Best Mid-Sized Accounting Firm to Work For Nationally by Accounting Today
— Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF
Regional premier accounting and advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), is thrilled to have been ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category in 2023 by Accounting Today. This marks the twelfth year that BSSF has been recognized as one of the Best Accounting Firms to Work For in America.
The Best Accounting Firms to Work For survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the nation’s best employers within the public accounting profession, benefiting the nation’s economy, workforce and businesses. The annual list is made up of 100 accounting firms across the United States.
“I am beyond thrilled that our Firm has been recognized as the fourth best mid-sized accounting firm to work for across the entire country,” said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF. “I have the privilege of working with some of the most knowledgeable and talented professionals here at BSSF. I value each and every one of our team members so much for their individual contributions to our Firm, our clients and our communities.”
BSSF exists to help people achieve extraordinary outcomes, including its team members. To that end, one of the Firm’s core values is life balance. BSSF is proud to provide numerous policies, programs and other perks to help its team members maintain a strong life balance and achieve extraordinary outcomes, including:
• Remote work arrangements
• Flex time
• Summer hours
• CPA exam reimbursement
• Development bonuses
• Dress for your day policy
• Emerging young professionals’ group
• Paid time for community volunteering
• Paid parental leave
• Fun events for team members and their families
Accounting Today partnered with Best Companies Group (BCG) to identify firms that excel in creating quality workplaces for employees. The survey process gathered information regarding each company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, benefits and demographics, as well as direct feedback from employees regarding the employee experience. To be considered for participation, companies must be an accounting firm; have a facility in the U.S.; have a minimum of 15 employees working in the U.S.; and have been in business for a minimum of one year.
For more information on Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work For program, visit www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.
ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax and consulting services to clients across the United States. BSSF is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Firm for Young Accountants and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2022, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the third consecutive year. Learn more at www.bssf.com.
