Automation and Controls Market size is Projected to Reach $845.15 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 10.7%.

Automation and Controls Market

Automation and Controls Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The global automation and controls market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increase in demand for Industrial 4.0-powered solutions.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Automation and Controls Market by Product (PLC, SCADA, PAC, DCS, HMI, and MES), Application (Lighting, HVAC, Safety & Security, and others), End Use (Residential, Commercial (Hospitality, Enterprise, and Retail), Industrial (Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and Others)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The global automation and controls market size was valued at $329.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $845.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Automation and control in the manufacturing/production sector are referred to as the utilization of technologies such as software, hardware, and equipment designed to automate the production processes. Manufacturing processes are highly diversifying, owing to which various types of manufacturing automatic control cater to different aspects such as foxed automation, programmable automation, and flexible automation. Moreover, motion control systems in the manufacturing and industrial sector is becoming significantly important, owing to major competitive advantages such as lower operating costs and rise in need for workplace safety & productivity, thus offering significant growth opportunities for the market.

The growth of global automation & controls is majorly driven by implementation of government regulations to promote industrial automation and surge in organizations focused on worker safety. In addition, rise in demand for industrial automation across the manufacturing sector is expected to drive automation and controls market growth. However, the high implementation cost associated with the installation is acting as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, rise in penetration of industrial robotics coupled with the adoption of Industry 4.0 across prime industries is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the automation & controls industry during the forecast period.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the automation and controls market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The automation and controls industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global automation and controls market include,

ABB Group

Bosch Rexroth AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

KUK AG

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Top Impacting Factors

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global automation and controls industry include surge in demand for AI-based chatbots solutions and increase in demand for artificial intelligence-powered customer support services. However, absence of knowledge about conversational artificial intelligence-powered solutions is acting as a prime barrier for early adoption, which hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in deployment of omnichannel methods coupled growth in client engagement through social media platforms are expected to offer potential growth opportunity for the automation and controls market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international automation and controls market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the automation and controls market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major automation and controls suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

