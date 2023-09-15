Opinion poll shows increasingly positive image of EU in Azerbaijan

Most Azerbaijani citizens (61%) have a positive image of the European Union, according to the 2023 annual survey of opinion in Azerbaijan, by far the highest number since the surveys began in 2016 (when just 27% had a positive image of the EU), and 13 points up on last year’s 48%.

This latest survey was conducted in February 2023 and involved face-to-face interviews with a representative sample of 1,000 people across the country. The opinion polls have been carried out annually by the EU NEIGHBOURS EAST programme in Azerbaijan and the five other countries of the Eastern Neighbourhood region since 2016.

More Azerbaijani people than ever also felt their country had good relations with the EU – 80% this year compared to 71% when the surveys began in 2016.

The poll found the EU was the most trusted international institution, trusted by 44% of those asked.

An increasing proportion of the Azerbaijan population is aware of the EU’s financial support to their country – 40% in 2023 compared to 30% last year. The most cited EU initiatives and programmes were the Young European Ambassadors (29%) and Erasmus+ (25%).

Just over half of those asked (52%) wanted the EU to play a greater role in supporting employment in Azerbaijan, 46% wanted more for education, and 45% would like a greater focus on health care.

One in two of those asked said they knew very or rather well what the European Union was all about, and 61% were aware that the EU had a Delegation in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan annual survey 2023 – factsheet and country report