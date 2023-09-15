Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,505 in the last 365 days.

Opinion poll shows increasingly positive image of EU in Azerbaijan

Most Azerbaijani citizens (61%) have a positive image of the European Union, according to the 2023 annual survey of opinion in Azerbaijan, by far the highest number since the surveys began in 2016 (when just 27% had a positive image of the EU), and 13 points up on last year’s 48%.

This latest survey was conducted in February 2023 and involved face-to-face interviews with a representative sample of 1,000 people across the country. The opinion polls have been carried out annually by the EU NEIGHBOURS EAST programme in Azerbaijan and the five other countries of the Eastern Neighbourhood region since 2016.

More Azerbaijani people than ever also felt their country had good relations with the EU – 80% this year compared to 71% when the surveys began in 2016.

The poll found the EU was the most trusted international institution, trusted by 44% of those asked.

An increasing proportion of the Azerbaijan population is aware of the EU’s financial support to their country – 40% in 2023 compared to 30% last year. The most cited EU initiatives and programmes were the Young European Ambassadors (29%) and Erasmus+ (25%).

Just over half of those asked (52%) wanted the EU to play a greater role in supporting employment in Azerbaijan, 46% wanted more for education, and 45% would like a greater focus on health care.

One in two of those asked said they knew very or rather well what the European Union was all about, and 61% were aware that the EU had a Delegation in Azerbaijan.

Find out more

Azerbaijan annual survey 2023 – factsheet and country report

You just read:

Opinion poll shows increasingly positive image of EU in Azerbaijan

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more