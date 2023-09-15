Submit Release
Most Georgians feel relations with EU are good, according to latest opinion poll 

An overwhelming majority of Georgians (84%) feel their country has good relations with the European Union, according to the 2023 annual opinion poll in Georgia, nine points more than in 2016, when the surveys began. Awareness of the EU’s financial support for Georgia has also risen dramatically, standing at 82% this year compared to just 60% in 2016.

This latest survey was conducted in February 2023 and involved face-to-face interviews with a representative sample of 1,000 people across the country. The opinion polls have been carried out annually by the EU NEIGHBOURS EAST programme in Georgia and the five other countries of the Eastern Neighbourhood region  since 2016.

The EU continues to be the most trusted international institution among Georgians, trusted by 78% of respondents (a 12 percentage point increase on 2016). A majority (54%) of Georgians have a positive image of the EU, compared to just 3% who have a negative image of the Union. While 82% said they were aware of the EU’s financial support, 46% would welcome even more support in the areas of economic development and trade.

Georgia annual survey 2023 – factsheet and country report

