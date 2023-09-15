Field Programmable Gate Array Market size is Projected to Reach $15.89 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 8.4%.

Field Programmable Gate Array Market

Field Programmable Gate Array Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Increase in demand for consumer electronics and increase in adoption of smart technologies globally.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Field Programmable Gate Array Market by Technology (EEPROM, Antifuse, SRAM, Flash, and Others (EPROM and PROM)), Application (Data Processing, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Automotive, Telecom, and Others), and Type (High-end, Mid-end, and Low-end FPGA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global field programmable gate array market size was valued at $7.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

A field programmable gate array architecture (FPGA) is an integrated circuit that can be programed later in the field after manufacturing. FPGA are like programmable read-only memory (PROM); however, they possess wider and vast potential. Low recurring expenses, reusability, and simple design cycle are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Further, surge in demand for higher bandwidth devices for high-end applications is anticipated to offer numerous opportunities to key players of the field programmable gate array market.

Many manufacturers operating in the field programmable gate array market are headquartered in Asia-Pacific, which boosts the growth in this region. Furthermore, growth in the automotive and consumer electronics industry has driven the market growth considerably. In addition, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets for automobiles in the world, and the increase in field programmable logic array integration in automobiles is highly opportunistic for the field programmable gate array market analysis.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the field programmable gate array market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The field programmable gate array industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global field programmable gate array market include,

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Altera Corporation

ARM Ltd.

Atmel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductors Corporation

Teledyne e2v Ltd.

Lattice Semiconductor

Microsemi Corporation

QuickLogic Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Top Impacting Factors:

The significant impacting factors for the growth of the field programmable gate array industry include low/no non-recurring expenses, reusability, simple design cycle, high power consumption, and surge in demand for higher bandwidth devices for high-end applications. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market.

High Power Consumption:

Power is a crucial component in the designer’s decision-making process. FPGAs are a popular choice in numerous system designs. A wise selection of FPGAs can significantly aid the designer in reducing the challenges associated with power consumption. There are traditionally four power components that are vital when considering a design using FPGA products, pre-programmed static (quiescent) device power consumption; inrush programming current, which is the power required when programming a device until programming is complete; post-programmed static power consumption, which is the power being consumed by the device with a “zero MHz” frequency; and dynamic power consumption, which is the incremental power consumed by a nonzero frequency component.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the field programmable gate array market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major field programmable gate array suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

About Us:

