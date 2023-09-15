5G Chipset Market size is Projected to Reach $92.05 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 21.8%.

5G Chipset Market

5G Chipset Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the 5G Chipset Market by IC Type (ASIC, RFIC, Cellular IC, and mmWave IC), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz, Between 26 & 39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), Product (Devices, Customer Premises Equipment, and Network Infrastructure Equipment), and Industry Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030.

5G network is an enhanced communication solution designed to deliver to the public, a fully connected mobile world, comprising everything from connected automobiles and smart cities to smartphones and internet of things (IoT) devices. Further, reefshark chipset solutions such as application-specific integrated circuits offer higher voltages, greater performance, and reduction in footprint/bill off materials. In addition, the rise in utilization of 5G network solutions across emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market.

The growth of the 5G chipset market is majorly driven by the rise in demand for high-speed internet and large network coverage coupled with proliferation of M2M/IoT connections. Furthermore, increase in demand for mobile broadband services is anticipated to drive the market growth. However, privacy and security concern, high investment, and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network act as a prime restraint of the market.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the 5G chipset market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The 5G chipset industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global 5G chipset market include,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Broadcom

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mediatek Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Qorvo

Infineon Technologies AG

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global 5G chipset industry include rise in demand for optical scanners solutions paired with growing demand for high-speed internet and large network coverage. Moreover, proliferation of M2M/IoT connections is expected to drive the growth opportunity in the 5G chipset market. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network and privacy and security concern hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is expected to offer potential growth opportunity for the 5G chipset market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international 5G chipset market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the 5G chipset market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major 5G chipset suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

