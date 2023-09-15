Application Gateway Market Size Thrives as Security Remains a Priority | Predicted to Cross USD 4.24 Billion by 2030

Application Gateway Market Value

The increasing need for secure, scalable, and efficient application delivery in a digital-first world is driving the Application Gateway market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global application gateway market, which was estimated at $1.75 billion in 2020, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030 to reach $4.24 billion.

A network security firewall proxy is an application gateway, also referred to as an application level gateway (ALG). It ensures that only network application data is inspected by filtering incoming node traffic in accordance with established criteria. Examples of network applications include File Transfer Protocol (FTP), Telnet, Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), and BitTorrent. An application gateway also enables high-level secure network system communication.

Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecom sector holds the largest application gateway market share of the market as it is helping them with network and cyber security capabilities like safeguarding their applications from common vulnerabilities like SQL injection and cross-site scripting, effective management of cloud services, centralized SSL certificate management, and others. However, retail & e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to immediate shift in consumer preference toward digital shopping.

Organizations are increasingly adopting a Zero Trust security model, where trust is never assumed, and verification is required from anyone trying to access applications or resources. Application Gateways are playing a pivotal role in enforcing Zero Trust policies by verifying users and devices before granting access to applications, regardless of their location.

The shift toward containerization and microservices architecture is impacting application delivery. Application Gateways are evolving to support these modern application patterns, ensuring seamless communication between microservices and securing containerized applications.

Application Gateways are incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize application delivery. AI-driven automation helps in traffic management, load balancing, and real-time threat detection, enhancing application performance and security. With organizations adopting multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, Application Gateways are providing consistent application delivery and security policies across various cloud platforms. This ensures a seamless user experience and consistent security posture, regardless of where applications are hosted.

Region wise, the application gateway market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of data breaches and cyber-attacks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of work from home policy by majority of the companies.

The key players profiled in the application gateway market analysis are Aculab, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, F5, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, SAP SE, Zscaler, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the application gateway industry.

