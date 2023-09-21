Intelligent Flow Meters Market projected to surpass US$ 2.5 billion by 2028
The intelligent flow meters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% to reach US$2.562 billion in 2028 from US$1.748 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the intelligent flow meters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$2.562 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the market growth of the intelligent flow meter market are increasing demand for accurate flow measurement in various industries, the need for improved process efficiency and cost-effectiveness, rising industrial automation and digitalization trends, and stringent regulatory requirements for precise monitoring and control of fluid flow in critical applications.
Intelligent flow meters are advanced devices used for measuring and monitoring the flow rate of liquids or gases in various industrial processes. Unlike traditional flow meters, they incorporate smart technologies such as sensors, microprocessors, and communication interfaces to provide real-time data, diagnostics, and control capabilities. These meters offer increased accuracy, flexibility, and the ability to adapt to changing flow conditions, making them essential for optimizing industrial operations, improving efficiency, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in Oct 2022 Yokogawa launched the OpreX Magnetic Flowmeter CA Series, succeeding the ADMAG CA Series, and designed for efficient measurement of conductive fluids without contact with electrodes. The series features enhanced user-friendliness, maintainability, and operational efficiency. It supports the HART communications protocol, offers multiple language options for the user interface, and allows measurement data to be saved on a microSD card.
Based on valve type the intelligent flow meter market is divided into linear valve and rotary valves. The linear valve segment is experiencing substantial growth in the intelligent flow meter market due to its versatility and adaptability across a wide range of industries and applications. Linear valves offer precise control over fluid flow rates, making them suitable for applications requiring fine-tuned adjustments, such as in chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment. Their ability to modulate flow rates accurately and respond rapidly to changing conditions has made them increasingly essential in industrial processes where efficiency and control are paramount.
Based on technology the intelligent flow meter market is divided into intelligent ultrasonic flowmeters, intelligent vortex flowmeters, intelligent electromagnetic flow meters and others. The segment of intelligent ultrasonic flowmeters is experiencing substantial growth in the intelligent flow meter market due to its versatility and accuracy in measuring fluid flow across various industries. These meters utilize advanced ultrasonic technology, which is non-invasive, highly reliable, and suitable for a wide range of applications, from water management to industrial processes. Their ability to provide real-time data, withstand harsh environments, and minimize pressure drop makes them increasingly attractive to industries seeking precise flow measurement.
Based on industry verticals the intelligent flow meter market is divided into chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, water and wastewater, paper and pulp, and others. The oil and gas industry vertical is experiencing significant growth in the intelligent flow meter market due to its increasing focus on optimizing production processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring accurate flow measurement. With the growing complexity of oil and gas operations, there is a heightened need for precise measurement and monitoring of fluid flow, which intelligent flow meters excel at. These meters enable real-time data collection and analysis, facilitating better decision-making and cost savings.
Based on Geography, North America, particularly the United States, played a significant role in capturing a major share of the global intelligent flow meters market due to several key factors. The region's robust industrial infrastructure, increased adoption of automation and digitalization in various industries, and stringent regulatory requirements for accurate flow measurement drove the demand for intelligent flow meters. Additionally, the United States' focus on improving energy efficiency and optimizing industrial processes further accelerated the adoption of these advanced flow measurement technologies.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the intelligent flow meter market, that have been covered are Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, CIMTEC Automation LLC (General Electric), KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB, Azbil Corporation, Brooks Instrument, Sierra Instruments, Inc. and Siemens AG.
These analytics report segments the intelligent flow meter market on the following basis:
• BY VALVE TYPE
o Linear valve
• Globe valves
• Pinch valves
• Others
o Rotary Valves
• Ball valves
• Plug valves
• Butterfly valves
• BY TECHNOLOGY
o Intelligent Ultrasonic Flowmeters
o Intelligent Vortex Flowmeters
o Intelligent Electromagnetic Flowmeters
o Others
• BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
o Chemicals
o Oil and Gas
o Pharmaceuticals
o Water and Wastewater
o Paper and Pulp
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Emerson Electric Co.
• Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
• CIMTEC Automation LLC (General Electric)
• KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
• Yokogawa Electric Corporation
• ABB
• Azbil Corporation
• Brooks Instrument
• Sierra Instruments, Inc.
• Siemens AG
