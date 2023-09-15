Hyperlocal Services Market Size was Valued at $5.9 Trillion by 2031, Fueled by a CAGR of 14.4% From 2022 to 2031

Hyperlocal Services Market

According to the report the hyperlocal services market analysis, the market size is segmented based on type, nature, and region.

In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $ 2460.1 billion by 2031” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hyperlocal Services Market by Nature, by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏,𝟒𝟖𝟒.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓,𝟖𝟓𝟏.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Hyperlocal Services Industry refer to order services and goods by consumers within limited or well-defined geographic location, from where seller delivers goods in minimum time. Hyperlocal services include online delivery of goods such as food, grocery, and online services including personal care and growing, house cleaning, plumbing and lawn care. These delivery services are ordered form local services providers in nearby places, which results in decrease in delivery time and cost.

Growing smartphone user base and internet accessibility is majorly driving the growth of the hyperlocal service market. The market is also being driven by changing lifestyle and willingness to adopt with technological changes. Furthermore, consumers are more including toward online purchasing owing to benefits associated such as time saving, discounts, and number of options to choose. Collectively, all these factors favoring the growth of the hyperlocal service market. The market is highly unorganized with numerous small, localized players, which restrains the market. In addition, growth in consumer preference for premium services and brands, and penetration of the hyperlocal services even in remote areas are expected to drive the market.

According to the report the hyperlocal services market analysis, the hyperlocal services market size is segmented based on type, nature, and region. By type, it is categorized into food ordering, grocery ordering, home utility service(Interior Design, Furniture Installation Services, Home Painting Services, Plumbing Services, Electronic Appliance Repair and Maintenance, Kitchen Cleaning and Maintenance, Car Cleaning Services, Carpet Sofa and Curtain Cleaning, Home Cleaning, Pest Control Services, Beauty and spa services, Salon Services, Pet care services, Childcare services, Waste Disposal, Professional Photographers, Yoga and Fitness and Others), logistic service providers, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food and Medicines, Clothing and Accessories and others. By nature, it is divided into goods delivery and utility services. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Based on nature, the utility services segment was valued at $862.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $3298.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2031. Utility services include home services, logistic services, and tuition services. For instance, home moving, plumbing, lawn care, appliance repair, house cleaning, roofing, fencing and electrical are some of the home services gaining huge demand from consumer end. Growing urbanization, busy lifestyle and increasing working age population leads to high demand for home utility services, whereas, increasing working population of women has triggered the hyperlocal services market growth.

Based on type, the food ordering segment was valued at $306.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1189.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.3%, hyperlocal services market forecast from 2022 to 2031. This is majorly attributed to extensive promotion of the online food delivery platforms through discounts, referring awards, and TV and social media advertisements. Many companies are expanding their market share by applying various strategies such as merger, acquisitions, and partnership, which likely to boost the growth of the online food delivery market during the forecast period. For instance, Zomato, an Indian food delivery service company, acquired Indian penetration of Uber Eats for $350 million. This acquisition deal is expected to help Zomato to cover more than 50% of market share in India, such factors increases the hyperlocal services market opportunities.

In addition, Lockdown in Europe has been creating more demand for food and grocery delivery, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. For instance, according to German based food delivery company, Delivery Hero SE, 92% online orders increased in the first quarter of lockdown, which is expected to intensify the growing demand for online food ordering services, which results as a hyperlocal services market trends.

The key players profiled in this report include:

○ Delivery Hero

○ Just-Eat

○ Takeaway.com

○ GrubHub

○ Grofers

○ Instacart

○ Housekeep

○ Uber Technologies Inc.

○ Handy.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hyperlocal services market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing hyperlocal services market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the hyperlocal services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global hyperlocal services market demand.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.



