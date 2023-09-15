The President of Turkmenistan met with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

15/09/2023

On September 14, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Expressing gratitude to his Tajik colleague for the invitation to visit Dushanbe to participate in international events at the highest level, the President of Turkmenistan thanked for the hospitality provided and the favorable conditions created for joint work.

In this regard, confidence was expressed that the results of the fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea will contribute to the expansion of effective interaction between the countries of the region.

It was noted that relations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust, based on long-standing traditions of friendship and good neighborliness. Our countries successfully coordinate their actions in the international arena, within the framework of authoritative international organizations, as well as in a multilateral format.

At the end of the meeting, Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Emomali Rahmon wished each other good health and success in responsible government activities, and peace, well-being and prosperity to the people of both countries.